7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, SCARA will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$186.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$230.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, SCARA will reach a market size of US$200.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$847.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Aerospace Robotics: An Introductory Prelude
Leveraging Unique Capabilities, Robotics Widen their Footprint
in Aerospace Industry
Ongoing Shift Towards Production Floor Automation Creates
Fertile Environment
Impending Wider Roll Out of Industry 4.0 Poised to Elevate
Aerospace Robotics to a New Level
Impact of Industry 4.0 on Aerospace Production
Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Further Augment the Role &
Importance of Aerospace Robotics
AI Gains Traction in MRO Vertical as well
Boeing Adopts AI on Production Floor
Future Prospects Remain Highly Promising for Aerospace Robotics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerospace Robotics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emphasis on Faster Delivery Times Amid Growing Passenger &
Cargo Traffic Widens Market Opportunities
Strong Order Backlog Seeks Robust Improvements in Aircraft
Production
Uptrend in Military Aircraft Segment on the Back of Mounting
Geopolitical Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending:
Key Immediate Growth Driver
Increasing Demand for Sophisticated Military Aircraft including
UAVs
SCARA: A Major Robotic Technology for Aerospace Applications
Growing Deployments of Articulated Robots Fuel Overall Market
Expansion
While Traditional Robotics Remain the Largest Segment,
Collaborative Robotics Exhibit Fastest Growth
Airbus Unveils ?Factory of the Future? Programme with
Collaborative Robots
Welding: Largest Application Vertical for Aerospace Robotics
Use of Robotics in Painting Applications Continues to Expand
Aerospace Robotics Enable Extremely Efficient Machining Processes
New Research Seeks to Further Improve Robotic Machining in
Aerospace Applications
Assembly Challenges Effectively Addressed by Aerospace Robotics
Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) Made Highly Convenient
Technology Enhancements Widen the Scope & Span of Aerospace
Robotics
Select Recently Announced/Unveiled Aerospace Robotic Technologies
Xyrec?s New Aircraft Painting Robot Can Dramatically Reduce
Paint Shop Time
ABB?s Compact Invert-Mounted SCARA for Small Parts Assembly
Applications
New Robotic Blade Polishing Solution from AV&R Aerospace
Airbus? New, Fully-Automated Drilling Technology for Making
Rivet Holes in Aircraft Structural Components
?Cockroach? Robots from Rolls-Royce Can Crawl-in & Fix Airplane
Engines
Robotics Show Promise in MRO Processes
A Brief Overview of Select MRO-Specific Robotics
