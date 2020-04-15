TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) (TSX:CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE:CGI) ( held on April 15, 2020 (the “Meeting”).
There were 14,882,241 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 71.34% of the issued and outstanding common shares).
Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 20, 2020, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the proxies received on the vote for the election of each director are set out below.
|Name of director
|Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors
|Votes for
as a % of
votes cast
|Votes
withheld
|Votes withheld as a % of votes cast
|James F. Billett
|14,034,758
|99.50
|69,865
|0.50
|Marcia Lewis Brown
|14,032,267
|99.49
|72,356
|0.51
|A. Michelle Lally
|14,049,058
|99.61
|55,565
|0.39
|Jonathan A. Morgan
|13,893,988
|98.51
|210,635
|1.49
|Vanessa L. Morgan
|14,044,083
|99.57
|60,540
|0.43
|R. Neil Raymond
|14,034,757
|99.50
|69,866
|0.50
|Michael A. Smedley
|14,046,157
|99.59
|58,466
|0.41
In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
