Vilnius, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please be informed that on 14 April 2020, having examined the request submitted by Medicinos Bankas UAB on 24 March 2020, the Director of the Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania decided to permit Medicinos Bankas UAB to include its profit for 2019 (EUR 3,991 thousand) in its Common Equity Tier 1. Pursuant to this permission, the Bank’s capital adequacy ratio increased by 1.1% and on 31 March 2020 was 18.66%.

More information: Aleksėjus Tonkich, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration, Chief Accountant. Tel. + 370 698 34055, email aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt