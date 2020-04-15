Donations will be made to organizations working on COVID-19 relief efforts to help ease the devastation many communities are feeling as a result of the global crisis.

Donations will be made to organizations working on COVID-19 relief efforts to help ease the devastation many communities are feeling as a result of the global crisis.

5% of all Sigma lens sales made through participating dealers will be donated to a charitable organization of the dealers' choice

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that it is launching a charitable initiative in partnership with authorized Sigma lens dealers nationwide. From now until June 30, 2020, 5% of all Sigma lens sales made through participating dealers will be donated to a charitable organization of the dealers' choice. Donations will be made to organizations working on COVID-19 relief efforts to help ease the devastation many communities are feeling as a result of the global crisis.



“Photography is a creative outlet that helps us all feel connected through the most troubling of times, promoting awareness, compassion and empathy. These qualities are at the heart of who we are as human beings,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President Sigma Corporation of America. “This contribution is meant to help ease the many and various burdens felt by those affected by the coronavirus across the country. To that end, Sigma will donate, through our dealers, a portion of product sales to much deserving charities around the country.”

Participating Dealers and Benefiting Charities Include:

Allen’s Camera - ERA Food Pantry

Art’s Camera - Waukesha Food Pantry

ASAP Photo & Camera - Foodbank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Bedford Camera and Video - Our Neighborhood Empowered, Inc.

Camera Mall - Senior Solutions

The Camera Shop of Muskegon - Kids Food Basket of Muskegon

Glazers - Seattle Foundation

Hunt’s Photo & Video - Meals on Wheels

Kenmore Camera - North Helpline

Midwest Photo - Warm Westerville Area Ministry

Precision Camera - Health Alliance for Austin Musicians

PROCAM Photo & Video Gear - The Hope Clinic

Rockbrook Camera - Foodbank for the Heartland

For the most up to date information on participating dealers and benefiting charities, please visit: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/focused-on-the-fight

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all-new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Nick Govoni, Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America, nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8750294b-6925-4fc9-865d-f82f536ef9a3