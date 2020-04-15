New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerosol Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797785/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.5 Billion by the year 2025, Continuous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$30.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Continuous will reach a market size of US$143 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AptarGroup, Inc.

Aroma Industries

C. Ehrensperger AG

Clayton Corp.

Coster Technologie Speciali SpA

Ec Pack Industrial Limited

Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

Majesty Packaging Systems Limited

MITANI VALVE CO., LTD.

Newman-Green Inc.

Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd.

Seugn Il Corporation

Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd.

Summit Packaging Systems

The Precision Valve Corporation

Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging

Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in

Various Industries

Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for

Aerosol Valves

Competition

Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerosol Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products

Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves

Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of

Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology &

Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for

Aerosol Valves

Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial

Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market

Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024

Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth

Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene

Products Lead to Growth

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion

for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol

Valves Manufacturers

Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major

Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Aerosol Valve: Definition

Components of Aerosol Valves

History of Aerosol Valves

Benefits of Aerosol Valves

Functions of Aerosol Valves





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aerosol Valves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aerosol Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Continuous (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Continuous (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Continuous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Metered (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Metered (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Metered (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Personal Care (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Personal Care (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Personal Care (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Home Care (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Home Care (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aerosol Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Aerosol Valves Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Aerosol Valves Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Aerosol Valves Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Aerosol Valves Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Aerosol Valves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Aerosol Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Aerosol Valves Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Aerosol Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Aerosol Valves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerosol

Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Aerosol Valves Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Aerosol Valves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Aerosol Valves Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Aerosol Valves in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Aerosol Valves Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aerosol Valves Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Aerosol Valves Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Aerosol Valves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Aerosol Valves Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Aerosol Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: Aerosol Valves Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Aerosol Valves Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Aerosol Valves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Aerosol Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Aerosol Valves Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Aerosol Valves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Aerosol Valves Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Aerosol Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Aerosol Valves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Aerosol Valves Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Aerosol Valves in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Aerosol Valves Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Aerosol Valves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Aerosol Valves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Aerosol Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Aerosol Valves Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Aerosol Valves Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Aerosol Valves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Aerosol Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Aerosol Valves Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Aerosol Valves Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Aerosol Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Aerosol Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Aerosol Valves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Aerosol Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Aerosol Valves Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Aerosol Valves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Aerosol Valves Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Aerosol Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Aerosol Valves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Aerosol Valves Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Aerosol Valves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Aerosol Valves Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Aerosol Valves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Aerosol Valves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Aerosol Valves Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Aerosol Valves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Aerosol Valves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aerosol Valves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Aerosol Valves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Aerosol Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aerosol Valves Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Aerosol Valves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Aerosol Valves Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Aerosol Valves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Aerosol Valves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Aerosol Valves Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Aerosol Valves in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Aerosol Valves Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Aerosol Valves Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Aerosol Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 146: Aerosol Valves Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Aerosol Valves Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Aerosol Valves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Aerosol Valves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Aerosol Valves Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Aerosol Valves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Aerosol Valves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Aerosol Valves Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 159: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Aerosol Valves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Aerosol Valves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Aerosol Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aerosol Valves Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Aerosol Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Aerosol Valves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Aerosol Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Aerosol Valves Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Aerosol Valves Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Aerosol Valves Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Aerosol Valves Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Aerosol Valves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Aerosol Valves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Aerosol

Valves in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Aerosol Valves Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Aerosol Valves Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Aerosol Valves Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Aerosol Valves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 185: Aerosol Valves Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Aerosol Valves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Aerosol Valves Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Aerosol Valves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Aerosol Valves Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Aerosol Valves in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Aerosol Valves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Aerosol Valves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Aerosol Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Aerosol Valves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aerosol Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Aerosol Valves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Aerosol Valves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Aerosol Valves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Aerosol Valves Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aerosol Valves Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Aerosol Valves Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Aerosol Valves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Aerosol Valves Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Aerosol Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Aerosol Valves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Aerosol Valves Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

