New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter Systems Industry"

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.2 Billion by the year 2025, Automatic Shifter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$111.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Automatic Shifter will reach a market size of US$241.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$868.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ATSUMITEC Co., Ltd.

Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd.

DURA Automotive Systems

Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH

Ficosa International SA

Fujikiko Co., Ltd.

Ghsp, Inc.

Kongsberg Automotive ASA

Kuster Holding GmbH

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

M&T Allied Technologies Co., Ltd.

Orscheln Products LLC

Silatech S.r.l

Stoneridge, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Ongoing Shift from Manual to Automatic Transmission:

Cornerstone for Present and Future Expansion of the Market

Myriad Benefits Offered Make Automatic Transmission the Best

Alternative

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant

Influencer of Demand Patterns

Rise of Electric Vehicles Bodes Well for Advanced Gear Shifter

Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Advanced Gear Shifter Systems Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Advanced Gear Shifter System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Shift-by-Wire Technology Makes Massive Progress

Growing Importance of by-Wire Technologies Instigates Momentum

CAN Module: Important Component

Progressive Shift from Mechanical Control to Electronic Control

Solenoid: Hydraulic System Backbone for Automatic Transmission

Intact Image of Manual Transmissions Curtails Widespread Adoption

Intuition and General Safety: Key for Future Growth





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



