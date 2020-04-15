NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced a change in the location and time of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). In light of the public health concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic and the related protocols that federal, state and local authorities have implemented, the Annual Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual-only format. The previously announced date of the meeting (May 7, 2020) will not change, but the meeting will be held at 12:45 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on that date. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the Annual Meeting at www.verizon.com/about/investors .



