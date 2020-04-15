New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797773/?utm_source=GNW
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.2 Billion by the year 2025, Carbon Fiber Composites will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$829.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Carbon Fiber Composites will reach a market size of US$977.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797773/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Advanced Composites: An Introduction
Advanced Composites: A Prelude
Global Competitor Market Shares
Advanced Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Market Share by Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Advanced Composites Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Advanced Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Carbon Fiber Composites (Fiber Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Carbon Fiber Composites (Fiber Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: S-Glass Fiber Composites (Fiber Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: S-Glass Fiber Composites (Fiber Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Aramid Fiber Composites & Others (Fiber Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Aramid Fiber Composites & Others (Fiber Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS
2025
Table 9: Thermosetting (Resin) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Thermosetting (Resin) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Thermoplastic (Resin) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Thermoplastic (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Advanced Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Advanced Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Advanced Composites Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 16: United States Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Advanced Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 20: Canadian Advanced Composites Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Advanced Composites: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Advanced Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Advanced Composites Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Advanced Composites Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Advanced Composites Market by Fiber Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced
Composites Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Advanced Composites Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Advanced Composites Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Advanced Composites Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Advanced Composites Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 34: Advanced Composites Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: Advanced Composites Market in France by Fiber Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 36: French Advanced Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Advanced Composites Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Advanced Composites Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: Advanced Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: German Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: German Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 42: German Advanced Composites Market Share Distribution
by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Advanced Composites Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Advanced Composites Market by Fiber Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Advanced
Composites Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Advanced Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Advanced Composites Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Advanced Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Advanced Composites Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 51: Spanish Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 52: Advanced Composites Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Spanish Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 54: Spanish Advanced Composites Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Russian Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Advanced Composites Market in Russia in US$ Million
by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 58: Russian Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Resin: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Advanced Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Advanced Composites Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 62: Advanced Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Advanced Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Advanced Composites Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market Share Shift
by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 69: Advanced Composites Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 70: Australian Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Australian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 72: Australian Advanced Composites Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Advanced Composites Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 75: Indian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 76: Indian Advanced Composites Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: Advanced Composites Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: Advanced Composites Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Advanced Composites Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Advanced Composites Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Advanced Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Advanced Composites Market Share
in Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin American Advanced Composites Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 86: Latin American Advanced Composites Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Latin American Advanced Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Latin American Advanced Composites Market by Fiber
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Advanced Composites Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 90: Latin American Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentinean Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Argentinean Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Advanced Composites Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 94: Advanced Composites Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2019 and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 95: Advanced Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 96: Brazilian Advanced Composites Market Share Analysis
by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Advanced Composites Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 98: Brazilian Advanced Composites Market Share Shift by
Resin: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 99: Advanced Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 100: Mexican Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 101: Mexican Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 102: Mexican Advanced Composites Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 103: Rest of Latin America Advanced Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Advanced Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 105: Advanced Composites Market in Rest of Latin America
in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 106: Rest of Latin America Advanced Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: The Middle East Advanced Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 108: The Middle East Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 109: The Middle East Advanced Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Advanced Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2019 and
2025
Table 111: The Middle East Advanced Composites Market in US$
Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 112: The Middle East Advanced Composites Market Shares in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 113: Iranian Market for Advanced Composites: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 114: Iranian Advanced Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Iranian Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 116: Iranian Advanced Composites Market Share in
Percentages by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 117: Israeli Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018-2025
Table 118: Israeli Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 119: Advanced Composites Demand Potential in Israel in
US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 120: Advanced Composites Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Resin for 2019 and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 121: Saudi Arabian Advanced Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Saudi Arabian Advanced Composites Market by Fiber
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 123: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Advanced Composites Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 124: Saudi Arabian Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 125: Advanced Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 126: Advanced Composites Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Advanced Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Resin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Advanced Composites Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 129: Advanced Composites Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Advanced Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 131: Rest of Middle East Advanced Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 132: Rest of Middle East Advanced Composites Market Share
Distribution by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 133: African Advanced Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: African Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 135: Advanced Composites Market in Africa in US$ Million
by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 136: African Advanced Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Resin: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3B FIBERGLASS COMPANY
ACP COMPOSITES
ADVANCED FIBER PRODUCTS
ADVANCED COMPOSITES
AGY HOLDINGS CORP.
ALLIANCE SPACESYSTEMS
ALLRED & ASSOCIATES
BALLY RIBBON MILLS
BARRDAY CORPORATION
BEAULIEU INTERNATIONAL GROUP
BASF SE
COMPOSITE RESOURCES
CREATIVE PULTRUSIONS, INC.
CRISTEX COMPOSITE MATERIALS
DIVERSIFIED STRUCTURAL COMPOSITES
DOWAKSA ADVANCED COMPOSITES HOLDINGS BV
DOWDUPONT
FIBER DYNAMICS
GAFFCO BALLISTICS
GURIT HOLDING AG
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
HEXCEL CORPORATION
HEXION
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL
HYOSUNG CORPORATION
ISOMATEX S.A.
JIANGSU HENGSHEN CO.
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
KINECO KAMAN COMPOSITES
KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV
LANXESS AG
LINGOL CORPORATION
MC-21
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CARBON FIBER AND COMPOSITES
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
MTORRES
NACCO AEROSPACE
NIPPON CARBON CO., LTD.
NIPPON GRAPHITE FIBER CORPORATION
NORTH THIN PLY TECHNOLOGY SARL (NTPT)
OWENS CORNING
PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, INC.
POLYONE CORPORATION
QUANTUM COMPOSITES, INC.
RENEGADE MATERIALS CORPORATION
ROUSH ENTERPRISE
RUBBERCRAFT
SAERTEX GMBH & CO.KG
SGL CARBON SE
SGL GROUP - THE CARBON COMPANY
SHD COMPOSITE MATERIALS
SOLVAY SA
STRATA MANUFACTURING
TEIJIN LTD.
TEXTILES COATED INTERNATIONAL (TCI)
TISICS
TORAY COMPOSITE MATERIALS AMERICA
TORAY INDUSTRIES
TPI COMPOSITES
TRI-MACK PLASTICS MANUFACTURING CORPORATION
VICTREX PLC
WEB INDUSTRIES, INC.
EPSILON COMPOSITE
ETERNUS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
FAR-UK LTD.
GLOBE PLASTICS, INC.
HARPER INTERNATIONAL CORP.
HYDRO DESIGN MANAGEMENT CO., PVT., LTD. (HDM)
INFINITE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
JUSHI GROUP (HK) SINOSIA COMPOSITE MATERIALS CO., LTD.
LANTOR
LIBERTY ADVANCED COMPOSITES LIMITED
MACRO INDUSTRIES, INC.
NASHERO S.R.L.
OXFORD ADVANCED SURFACES
PATZ MATERIALS & TECHNOLOGIES
POWER & COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGIES LLC
ROCKMAN ADVANCED COMPOSITES PVT., LTD.
SEEMANN COMPOSITES, INC.
SIMS PUMP VALVE COMPANY, INC. (SIMS)
SIOUX MANUFACTURING CORP.
ST ADVANCED COMPOSITES PRIVATE LIMITED
TUNDRA COMPANIES
WOLF COMPOSITE SOLUTIONS
ADVANCED COMPOSITE PRODUCTS & TECHNOLOGY, INC.
ADVANCED COMPOSITE PRODUCTS, INC.
ADVANCED COMPOSITIES ENGINEERING
ALLENDALE FIBERTECH CORPORATION.
AMALGA COMPOSITES, INC.
CARBON COMPOSITES, INC.
CCP GRANSDEN LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797773/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: