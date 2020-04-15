Richmond, California, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoamOrder.com, a foam manufacturer in operation since 1999, is producing foam for face shields and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers to assist in the coronavirus crisis.

FoamOrder.com currently offers 20+ types of foam and can custom-cut foam for PPE padding, to fit around the healthcare worker’s head to increase comfort and wearability. The company cuts foam in shapes including squares, circles, rectangles, triangles, and wedges. This foam material is effective for face shields, goggles, glasses and head covers, which act as a barrier against infection in hospital settings.

Learn more or place an order for FoamOrder.com’s face shield and PPE foam here: https://www.foamorder.com/face-shield-foam.html

Because of recent shelter-in-place orders in California and the Bay Area, FoamOrder.com was facing closure as a “nonessential business.” Just days after closing, FoamOrder.com president and owner Mike Handelsman began receiving inquiries from healthcare providers about producing foam for PPE.

“I realized that this was our opportunity to provide life-saving medical materials and allow our employees to get back to work and support their families,” said Handelsman. “It’s easy to feel hopeless during this time, but aiding in the PPE shortage gave us the drive to help our country and our communities, and to survive as a company.”

Just ten days after closing its doors, FoamOrder.com reopened to begin production of PPE materials. Its 15 employees are now back at work creating foam items for healthcare providers, as well as core business customers.

On March 27, the company donated 200 pieces of foam to Alta Bates Summit Medical Center to be used for PPE. FoamOrder.com has also received orders for more than 60,000 PPE foam products from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Google and a small Marin County business.

About FoamOrder.com

For more than two decades, FoamOrder.com has manufactured organic mattresses and foam products, as well as industrial and consumer foam products. FoamOrder.com is a family-owned and -operated company committed to providing high-quality products to its customers across various industries. As of March 30, 2020, FoamOrder.com operates as an essential business manufacturing custom-cut foam pieces for medical protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19.





