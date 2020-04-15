New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesive, Coating & Composite Epoxy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797771/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Liquid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$132.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Liquid will reach a market size of US$236.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Adhesive, Coating & Composite Epoxy Market Set for a Rapid
Growth, Driven by High Growth in End-use Sectors
Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive Opportunities for
the Epoxy Market
Increasing Emphasis on Green Energy and the Subsequent Growth
in Wind Energy to Spur the Global Epoxy Market
Rise of the Middle Class Population to Benefit Growth of the
Epoxy Market
Growing Urbanization Propels the Market for Acrylic Fibers
Challenging Conditions in the Automotive Industry Growth -
A Restraint
Global Competitor Market Shares
Adhesive, Coating & Composite Epoxy Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Liquid (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Liquid (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Liquid (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Solid (Resin) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Solid (Resin) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Solid (Resin) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Solution (Resin) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Solution (Resin) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Solution (Resin) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Adhesives (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: Adhesives (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Adhesives (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 16: Coatings (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Coatings (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Coatings (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Composites (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Composites (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 21: Composites (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Adhesive, Coating & Composite Epoxy Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in the
United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 23: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Resin:
2009-2017
Table 24: United States Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 26: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 27: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 29: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the
period 2009-2017
Table 30: Canadian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 32: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 35: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand Patterns
in Japan in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adhesive,
Coating and Composite Epoxy in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adhesive,
Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 41: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic Demand
Scenario in China in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Adhesive, Coating & Composite Epoxy Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand
Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 51: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: European Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 53: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Recent Past,
Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: French Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Shift by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 59: French Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: German Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 62: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: German Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adhesive,
Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 68: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic Demand
Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 74: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand Patterns
in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 80: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period
2009-2017
Table 81: Spanish Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Spanish Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Russia in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 86: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Russian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand
Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 93: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in Rest
of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 95: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Recent Past,
Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million
by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Shift by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 107: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 113: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the period
2009-2017
Table 114: Indian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Indian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Resin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 120: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 123: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 125: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand
Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:
2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Share in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 131: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in US$ Million by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 134: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Resin:
2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Adhesive, Coating and
Composite Epoxy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand
Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 140: Argentinean Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 141: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Argentinean Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 143: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 145: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Recent Past,
Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Shift by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 152: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 158: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by
Resin: 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Adhesive, Coating and
Composite Epoxy Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Adhesive, Coating and
Composite Epoxy Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 164: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: The Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 167: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in the
Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the
period 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Shares in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 169: The Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 173: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand
Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adhesive,
Coating and Composite Epoxy in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 178: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Demand
Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 179: Israeli Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 180: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Israeli Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 182: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in US$ Million by
Resin: 2018-2025
Table 185: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Resin:
2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Adhesive, Coating and
Composite Epoxy in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Resin:
2009-2017
Table 192: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 193: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 195: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin:
2018-2025
Table 197: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in Rest
of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Resin for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market Share Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Adhesive, Coating and Composite
Epoxy Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 201: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 202: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market in
Africa in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025
Table 203: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017
Table 204: African Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market
Share Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: African Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 207: Adhesive, Coating and Composite Epoxy Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
A.W. CHESTERTON COMPANY
ADHESIVES TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS
AKKIM YAPI KIMYASALLARI SANAYI TICARET A.S. (AKFIX)
AKZO NOBEL NV
ALCHEMIE
ARAKAWA CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
ARKEMA GROUP
ASHLAND
ATP ADHESIVE SYSTEMS AG
ATUL
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS
BASF SE
BRENNTAG NORTH AMERICA
CARDOLITE CORPORATION
CHANG CHUN PLASTICS
CHANGCHUN GROUP
CIECH S.A.
DIC CORPORATION
DOW INC.
DYMAX CORPORATION
ELANTAS GMBH
EPIC RESINS
GLUE DOTS INTERNATIONAL
GOUGEON BROTHERS
GOUGEON BROTHERS (WEST SYSTEM)
GURIT HOLDING AG
HEMPEL A/S
HENKEL ADHESIVES TECHNOLOGIES INDIA PVT.
HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA
HEXION
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.
KOREKOTE ADVANCED EPOXY SYSTEMS
KUKDO CHEMICAL
LEUNA-HARZE GMBH
LORD CORPORATION
MASTER BOND
MICAM
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS, INC.
NAMA CHEMICALS GROUP
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION
NANO-TECH SPA
OLIN CORPORATION
PARSON ADHESIVES
PERMABOND
RAYVEN, INC.
RESOLTECH SAS
ROBNOR RESINS
SINOPEC CORPORATION
SIR INDUSTRIES SPA
SPOLCHEMIE
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
D FIX ENTERPRISE
EAGLE CHEMICALS
ELLSWORTH ADHESIVES
EPOXONIC GMBH REAKTIONSHARZSYSTEME
KISLING DEUTSCHLAND GMBH
MILLER-STEPHENSON, INC.
NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP
RESINLAB LLC.
SHANGHAI BEGINOR POLYMER MATERIAL COMPANY CO.,LTD.
SHENZHEN JINHUA ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CO., LTD.
SYSTEM THREE RESINS, INC.
TRIPOLARCON PVT., LTD.
ASTA CHEMICALS SDN BHD
ASTRAL ADHESIVES ( RESINOVA CHEMIE LTD)
ATOM ADHESIVES
AZCOAT, INC.
BHIWADI POLYMERS LTD.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
