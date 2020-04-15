Waco, TX, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Change Stations Now.” For current and past members of Curves, the fitness club designed for women, this is a familiar cue, directing workout members to move to the next machine or activity in Curves’ 30-minute circuit. But when the COVID-19 virus epidemic forced fitness centers and gyms, including Curves women’s gyms world-wide, to close suddenly and unexpectedly, Curves had to “change stations now” on a system-wide level. Curves faced the unprecedented challenge of mobilizing at a moment’s notice to provide support to their global network of locally owned and operated franchisees and to their members who depend upon their local Curves to provide a fun, fast, and safe 30-minute total body workout.

Fortunately for Curves owners and members, the Curves corporate team had spent the past two years implementing a new operating system, an updated website, and new products and services that give owners and staff at Curves North America and Oceania enhanced access to tools like at-home workouts, mass emails, app notifications, messaging platforms, product purchases, and more.

“While there was no way to anticipate this situation or have a roadmap of how to handle business in this unprecedented time, our new systems, products, and services allowed us to move quickly system-wide to transition the traditional Curves supportive community experience from in-club to online,” said Krishea Holloway, President of Curves NA and Oceania. “Social distancing does not have to mean social disconnection. There is no health and fitness brand quite like Curves when it comes to the support and personal relationship our coaches have with members. Every day, owners are supporting members, via text, email, phone calls, or Facebook Live while they are closed. Due to our recent technology upgrades, products, and services, our franchisees have the tools and training they need to stay connected with their members through all communication channels.”

During the current COVID-19 crisis, many Curves franchisees are leading or sharing Curves specialty classes / circuits for their members on their Facebook pages, which is content created by Curves’ corporate fitness experts. These classes feature real Curves coaches and owners conducting fitness classes, often live and in real-time, multiple times a week to help their members stay active while at home. Curves members are also taking advantage of tools available through their local club. One of them, MyCurves On Demand*, is Curves’ at-home fitness platform. The members can access workouts through most any smart phone, tablet, laptop, or even streamed to a smart TV. The program replicates the in-club circuit using a resistance band in place of the machines.

Curves most recent launch is their 6 Weeks to Better Balance class*, part of the Curves Health & Wellness Education Series*. This series offers self-paced weekly learnings with exercises progressing each week, along with tips and strategies to help improve balance and posture. During this global crisis, local Curves coaches are standing by to make Curves fitness solutions available to non-members as well who are searching for a way to stay fit and healthy. Women should contact their local Curves, or visit Curves online to inquire about MyCurves On Demand or the Curves Health & Wellness Series .

“The entire Curves team is doing a tremendous job of supporting franchisees and members in a time of crisis, utilizing our recently-introduced initiatives,” said Holloway. “When our world had to unexpectedly ‘change stations’, I’m proud to know that our team at Curves NA/Oceania had the experience in place to facilitate a system-wide about-face with incredible efficiency and effectiveness, while continuing to provide our members the best level of service possible under difficult circumstances.”

Curves is one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world, famous for its 30-minute circuit with a coach that works every major muscle group with strength training, cardio and stretching. To learn more about MyCurves on Demand or Curves Health and Wellness Education Series, please visit www.curves.com/ .

About Curves

For over 27 years, Curves has been a leader in women’s fitness, helping millions of women get stronger and healthier. Curves mission is to strengthen women by providing fun, fast, and safe programs to help women reach their health and fitness goals. Curves is one of the largest chains of fitness clubs for women in the world, famous for its 30-minute circuit with a coach that works every major muscle group with strength training, cardio and stretching. Curves Specialty Classes/Circuits focus on providing strength, balance, and flexibility through categories like Balance, Body Basics, Cardio, and Boxing. MyCurves On Demand brings the Curves trusted 30-minute workout to your own home. Led by real Curves coaches and developed by Curves program experts, MyCurves On Demand is accessible anytime, anywhere on your favorite smart device. The Curves Health & Wellness Education Series provides members with education on important health topics impacting women of all ages, so they can make improvements for their own health and wellbeing. For more information on any of Curves program offerings, please visit www.curves.com .

