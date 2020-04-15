New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acrylic Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797759/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Staple Acrylic Fibers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 1.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$23.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Staple Acrylic Fibers will reach a market size of US$260.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$215.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii AS

Dralon GmbH

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797759/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Acrylic Fibers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

A Prelude to Acrylic Fibers

Global Acrylic Fibers Market to Grow at a Steady Rate

Staple Acrylic Fibres Dominate the Global Acrylic Fibers Market

Growth

Growing Urbanization and the Rising Emphasis on Fashion

Clothing Propels the Market for Acrylic Fibers

Growing Demand for Blended Fabrics to Spur the Market for

Acrylic Fibers

Cotton-blended Yarns - Much in Demand





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand from Apparel Industry for Acrylic Fibers Drives

Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Acrylic Fibers in Household Furnishings Bodes

Well for Market Expansion

Manufacturers Continue to Maintain Steady Prices despite

Decline in Acrylonitrile Costs

Acrylic Fibers Face Competition from Low-cost Fibers including

Polyester Fibers

Declining Global Exports of Acrylic Fibers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Acrylic Fibers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Acrylic Fibers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Staple Acrylic Fibers (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Staple Acrylic Fibers (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Staple Acrylic Fibers (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Filament Acrylic Fibers (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Filament Acrylic Fibers (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Filament Acrylic Fibers (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Apparel (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Apparel (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Apparel (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Household Furnishing (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Household Furnishing (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Household Furnishing (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acrylic Fibers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Acrylic Fibers Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Acrylic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Acrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Acrylic Fibers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Acrylic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Acrylic Fibers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Acrylic Fibers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Acrylic Fibers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acrylic

Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Acrylic Fibers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Acrylic Fibers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Acrylic Fibers Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Acrylic Fibers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Acrylic Fibers Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acrylic Fibers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Acrylic Fibers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Acrylic Fibers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Acrylic Fibers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Acrylic Fibers Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Acrylic Fibers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Acrylic Fibers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Acrylic Fibers Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Acrylic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Acrylic Fibers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Acrylic Fibers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Acrylic Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Acrylic Fibers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Acrylic Fibers Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Acrylic Fibers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Acrylic Fibers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Acrylic Fibers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Acrylic Fibers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acrylic Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Acrylic Fibers Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Acrylic Fibers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Acrylic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Acrylic Fibers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Acrylic Fibers Market in Russia by Segment: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Acrylic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Acrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Acrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Acrylic Fibers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Acrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Acrylic Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Acrylic Fibers Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Acrylic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Acrylic Fibers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Acrylic Fibers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Acrylic Fibers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Acrylic Fibers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Acrylic Fibers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Acrylic Fibers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Acrylic Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Acrylic Fibers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acrylic Fibers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Acrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acrylic Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Acrylic Fibers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Acrylic Fibers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Acrylic Fibers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Acrylic Fibers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Acrylic Fibers Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Acrylic Fibers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Acrylic Fibers Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 140: Acrylic Fibers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Acrylic Fibers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Acrylic Fibers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Acrylic Fibers Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Acrylic Fibers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Acrylic Fibers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Acrylic Fibers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Acrylic Fibers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Acrylic Fibers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Acrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Acrylic Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Acrylic Fibers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Acrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Acrylic Fibers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Acrylic Fibers Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Acrylic Fibers Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Acrylic Fibers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Acrylic Fibers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Acrylic Fibers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acrylic

Fibers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Acrylic Fibers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 179: Acrylic Fibers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Acrylic Fibers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Acrylic Fibers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Acrylic Fibers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Acrylic Fibers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Acrylic Fibers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Acrylic Fibers Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acrylic Fibers in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Acrylic Fibers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Acrylic Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Acrylic Fibers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Acrylic Fibers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Acrylic Fibers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Acrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Acrylic Fibers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Acrylic Fibers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Acrylic Fibers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Acrylic Fibers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Acrylic Fibers Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Acrylic Fibers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Acrylic Fibers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Acrylic Fibers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AKSA AKRILIK KIMYA SANAYII AS

DRALON GMBH

EXLAN JAPAN CO., LTD.

FORMOSA PLASTICS GROUP

GRUPO KALTEX S.A. DE C.V.

JIANGSU ZHONGXIN RESOURCES GROUP

JILIN QIFENG CHEMICAL FIBER CO.

NINGBO ZHONGXIN ACRYLIC FIBERS CO., LTD.

PASUPATI ACRYLON LIMITED

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

TORAY INDUSTRIES

VARDHMAN ACRYLICS LIMITED

YOUSUF DEWAN COMPANIES

ZHEJIANG HANGZHOUWAN ACRYLIC FIBER CO., LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797759/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001