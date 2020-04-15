Washington, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRB, the nation’s pre-eminent association of Christian broadcasters and communicators, applauded the recent move by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in support of religious freedom.

The Department filed a Statement of Interest on Tuesday in support of a church in Mississippi that was holding parking lot worship services in which congregants listened to their pastor preach over their car radios while sitting in their cars in the church parking lot with their windows rolled up. The City of Greenville initially fined congregants $500 per person for attending these parking lot services – while permitting citizens to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their windows open.

“NRB thanks U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr and the Department of Justice for ensuring that the Constitutional rights of religious institutions and believers are not infringed upon even in tumultuous times such as these,” said Troy Miller, CEO of NRB. “The Attorney General rightly noted that the government ‘may not impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not also apply to similar nonreligious activity.’ People of faith are not second-class citizens.”

Craig Parshall, NRB’s General Counsel, added, “Attorney General Barr’s leadership in the current Department of Justice has prioritized religious liberty in a remarkable way. This is just one more example of DOJ’s intervention on behalf of rights of faith that the Founders would have heartily supported.”

In his announcement, the Attorney General said the Justice Department “will continue to ensure that religious freedom remains protected if any state or local government, in their response to COVID-19, singles out, targets, or discriminates against any house of worship for special restrictions.”

About NRB

NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth, by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and To foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org.

