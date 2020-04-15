ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: Steady, a groundbreaking platform solely focused on advising and advocating for workers seeking stable income in America, is launching its biggest initiative yet to all members known as Steady Together. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Steady CEO Adam Roseman will highlight the new initiative on Instagram Live, which is providing new programs to address the massive challenges facing tens of millions of American workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that has had an overwhelmingly negative impact overwhelmingly negative impact on the hourly and gig economies.
For more information about Steady Together, visit here: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/04/14/2015610/0/en/Leading-U-S-job-platform-goes-into-overdrive-to-help-workers-suffering-from-traumatic-income-loss-due-to-COVID-19.html
Confirmed speakers include:
WHEN: Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 1:30pm EST (10:30am PST)
WHERE: Tune in to Steady (https://www.instagram.com/thesteadyapp/) on Instagram
VISUALS/INTERVIEWS: Access to Adam Roseman before and after the event along with a recording of the session with Shaquille O’Neal and Adam.
|Paul Wilke, Upright Position Communications
|Email: paul@uprightcomms.com
|Phone: 415-215-8750
Steady
Atlanta, California, UNITED STATES
Steady Together
