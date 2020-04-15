VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) announced today Q1-2020 production results from Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile.



MVC produced 12.1 million pounds of copper at a cash cost of US$1.87/lb per pound, and 0.2 million pounds of molybdenum. Copper production results are in line with the Company’s 2020 guidance (refer to our news release of February 19, 2020) where the Company announced a reduction in Cauquenes tonnage processing through H1-2020 in response to drought conditions in central Chile. Q1-2020 cash cost was US$0.07/lb higher than expected, mostly due to lower molybdenum by-product credits.

MVC had forecasted that in H1-2020, processing rates would be 125,000 tonnes per day (“TPD”) for fresh tailings and 40,000 TPD for Cauquenes. In Q1-2020 actual processing rates averaged 120,868 TPD for fresh tailings and 44,427 TPD for Cauquenes. MVC continues to expect that Cauquenes processing rates could increase to 50,000 TPD starting in June if rain levels normalize in April and May, and that annual production from fresh tailings and Cauquenes would be approximately 55 to 60 million pounds, excluding any effect from plant optimization initiatives.

Operating days in Q1-2020 were 77 for fresh tailings and 67 for Cauquenes due to the annual plant maintenance shutdown at MVC and El Teniente and unexpected plant stoppages due to downtime of one or more of MVC’s water thickeners in connection with work carried out to improve water recovery and to adjust the mechanisms to deal with higher density tailings. There have been no plant stoppages since March 3, 2020.

Q1-2020 Q4-2019 Q3-2019 Q2-2019 Q1-2019 Fresh tailings Tonnes processed 9,306,854 10,529,332 10,883,200 10,940,468 9,956,069 Copper grade 0.125% 0.112% 0.110% 0.111% 0.110% Copper recovery 19.9% 17.5% 18.8% 19.1% 19.0% Copper produced (millions of pounds) 5.131 4.571 4.985 5.121 4.593 Cauquenes tailings Tonnes processed 2,976,621 5,365,311 5,226,443 5,094,589 4,941,816 Copper grade 0.261% 0.273% 0.270% 0.232% 0.237% Copper recovery 33.4% 34.5% 35.7% 31.6% 32.6% Copper produced (millions of pounds) 5.717 11.154 11.103 8.223 8.412 Fresh tailings + Cauquenes 10.848 15.725 16.088 13.344 13.005 Slag Processing

- Total copper produced (millions of pounds) 12.080 24.342 19.087 13.344 13.005 Total copper delivered (millions of pounds) 11.822 24,067 19.549 13.865 12.920 Cash cost (US$/pound copper) 1.94 1.79 1.56 1.97 2.03





January 2020 February 2020 March 2020 Fresh tailings Tonnes per day 119,618 123,215 118,007 Operating days 27 22 28 Copper grade 0.120% 0.119% 0.136% Copper recovery 20.0% 23.0% 17.8% Copper produced (million of pounds) 1.724 1.611 1.796 Cauquenes tailings Tonnes per day 47,920 35,873 44,873 Operating days 26 13 28 Copper grade 0.266% 0.268% 0.253% Copper recovery 34.0% 36.3% 31.6% Copper produced (million of pounds) 2.509 1.034 2.174 Fresh tailings + Cauquenes 4.233 2.645 3.971

MVC is pleased to report that it has not experienced production interruptions or significant disruption to its supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

MVC has an operational continuity plan in place with specific actions to prevent contagion of COVID-19 among its workers and subcontractors: all non-critical site visits and employee and subcontractor meetings have been cancelled; plant shiftwork schedules have been modified to reduce transportation time; social distancing is in effect; remote work functionality has been implemented for most administrative personnel, employees over 60 and/or employees with higher risk health profiles; additional hygiene measures in lunch and change areas were introduced; and mandatory body temperature checks are in place for all personnel prior to boarding MVC’s transport buses to the plant or prior to entering the MVC facility if personnel traveled to the plant with their own vehicles. MVC is keeping staff updated on new directives set by the Chilean health authorities.

At its head office in Vancouver, Amerigo is following the requirements and recommendations issued by the Government of Canada and the provincial and municipal health authorities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, including cancelling all corporate travel.

The COVID-19 crisis has substantially impacted the market price of copper. MVC has reached agreements to defer a portion of payments to key suppliers and is progressing in discussions to defer royalties, copper price settlement adjustments and bank debt repayments.

Amerigo and MVC continue to monitor and implement business continuity measures to mitigate and minimize any potential impacts of the pandemic on operations, supply chain, and financial activities. The Company currently maintains its production guidance for 2020 but is also aware of the rapid changes associated with the pandemic, including changes to the copper market, and the evolving measures being imposed by the Canadian and Chilean governments to reduce its spread. The Company will update the market as necessary.

Release of Q1-2020 results on May 6, 2020

The Company will release its Q1-2020 financial results at market open on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

Investor conference call on May 7, 2020

Amerigo’s quarterly investor conference call will take place on Thursday May 7, 2020 at 11:00 am Pacific Time/2:00 pm Eastern Time.

To join the call, please dial 1-800-273-9672 (Toll-Free North America) and let the operator know you wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources conference call.

The analyst and investment communities are welcome to ask questions of management. Media can attend on a listen-only basis.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

• Aurora Davidson, President and CEO (604) 697-6207 • Klaus Zeitler, Executive Chairman (604) 697-6204

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure that it will achieve or accomplish the expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements concerning:

forecasted production, reductions in operating costs and an increase in recoveries;

water supply risk to MVC as a result of extreme drought conditions in Chile;

our strategies and objectives;

our estimates of the availability and quantity of tailings, and the quality of our mine plan estimates;

our estimates in respect of annual 2020 sustaining capital expenditures;

the timing of completion of MVC’s projects to improve water recirculation;

prices and price volatility for copper and other commodities and of materials we use in our operations;

the demand for and supply of copper and other commodities and materials that we produce, sell and use;

sensitivity of our financial results and share price to changes in commodity prices;

our financial resources and our expected ability to meet our obligations for the next 12 months;

interest and other expenses;

domestic and foreign laws affecting our operations;

our tax position and the tax rates applicable to us;

our ability to comply with our loan covenants;

the production capacity of our operations, our planned production levels and future production;

potential impact of production and transportation disruptions;

hazards inherent in the mining industry causing personal injury or loss of life, severe damage to or destruction of property and equipment, pollution or environmental damage, claims by third parties and suspension of operations

estimates of asset retirement obligations and other costs related to environmental protection;

our future capital and production costs, including the costs and potential impact of complying with existing and proposed environmental laws and regulations in the operation and closure of our operations;

repudiation, nullification, modification or renegotiation of contracts;

our financial and operating objectives;

our environmental, health and safety initiatives;

the outcome of legal proceedings and other disputes in which we may be involved;

the outcome of negotiations concerning metal sales, treatment charges and royalties;

disruptions to the Company's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity;

our dividend policy; and

general business and economic conditions.

