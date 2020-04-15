|Paris, Wednesday 15 April 2020, 9.00 pm CET
A press article issued today wrongly announced the replacement of Jean-Philippe Ruggieri by Alain Dinin as Nexity’s Chief Executive Officer.
In the absence of Jean-Philippe Ruggieri, hospitalised after being infected with Covid-19, and for whom all Nexity’s employees hope a swift recovery, Alain Dinin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Strategic and Investment Committee, keeps steering Nexity’s strategy and will accompany the Group’s management team made of Julien Carmona, Deputy CEO and company officer, vested with all the necessary legal authority to manage the company, Véronique Bédague, Deputy CEO and Frédéric Verdavaine, Deputy CEO. Together, they will ensure the effectiveness of business continuity during this period.
|
