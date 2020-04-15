Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Grieg Seafood ASA (the "Company") released on 15 April 2020 regarding the acquisition of Grieg Newfoundland AS and a directed private placement.

The acquisition of Grieg Newfoundland AS has been completed on 15 April 2020. In connection with completion, the board of the Company has on 15 April 2020 issued 1,785,042 new shares (the "New Shares") in the Company to Grieg Aqua AS, Kvasshøgdi AS, Knut Skeidsvoll and 10546569 Canada Inc (the "Private Placement") as part of consideration for shares in Grieg Newfoundland AS. The subscription price for each New Share is NOK 140.052727, corresponding to a total contribution in kind of NOK 250,000,000.

The completion of the Private Placement is subject to registration of the increased equity of the Company pertaining to the Private Placement with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (VPS).

For more information, contact:



Andreas Kvame, CEO, Grieg Seafood ASA

+47 90 77 14 41

andreas.kvame@griegseafood.com

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, Grieg Seafood ASA

+47 90 84 52 52

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com





About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers, specializing in Atlantic salmon. The Group has a production target of 100 000 tonnes gutted weight in 2020. Our farming facilities are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, British Columbia in Canada and Shetland in the UK. 861 people are employed by the Group at year end 2019.

Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. Our headquarters are situated in Bergen, Norway. The business development of Grieg Seafood ASA focuses on profitable growth, sustainable use of the ocean and being the preferred supplier to selected customers. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act