Today, on 15 April 2020, the following share subscriptions were made:

Kvasshøgdi AS subscribed for 496,772 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA at a subscription price of NOK 140.052727 per share

Grieg Aqua AS subscribed for 895,556 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA at a subscription price of NOK 140.052727 per share

The subscriptions were made in accordance with completion of the agreement for the sale of shares in Grieg Newfoundland AS to Grieg Seafood ASA announced on 7 February 2020.



Kvasshøgdi AS is wholly-owned by Per Grieg Jr., who is the chairman of the board of Grieg Seafood ASA. Following the transaction, Kvasshøgdi AS holds 496,772 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA, corresponding to 0.44% of the issued share capital. Furthermore, Per Grieg Jr. personally owns 15,000 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

Grieg Aqua AS is, as the owner of the majority of the shares in Grieg Seafood ASA, represented on the board of directors of Grieg Seafood ASA. Following the transaction, Grieg Aqua AS holds 56,914,355 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA, corresponding to 50.17% of the issued share capital.





This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.