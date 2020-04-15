Los Angeles, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its first round of grants, the California Community Foundation’s (CCF) COVID-19 LA County Response Fund grants $1.8 million to 41 nonprofits to continue to address the immediate and emerging needs of our region’s most vulnerable residents—from immediate hardship relief to advocacy efforts to ensure equitable access to health and economic security for those disproportionately affected by this crisis. This fund supports community needs identified by our nonprofit partners in education, immigration, health and housing. “The ever-changing nature of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) brings with it many challenges and unforeseen long-term effects for those living in our most vulnerable populations,” said Antonia Hernández, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation. “We are committed to working in partnership to support our community and deliver the help they need right now and the systemic change they need for long term recovery.”

Total Grants Awarded by Category:

$762,000 – Education: Helping school districts and youth/family serving organizations coordinate and serve as resource centers. Supporting implementation of technologies for offsite instruction and basic needs services for students and families. Hardship grants to support current college, secondary school students, foster youth and formally incarcerated youth with basic needs, including food, housing, distance learning and school supplies.

$750,000– Health: COVID surge support and Disaster Resource Center for area hospitals, patient assessment, staffing for clinics and isolation tents for the unhoused with a geographic focus on the Antelope Valley, Pomona and West and South L.A.

$290,000 – Immigrant Communities: Critical services to vulnerable immigrant families and advocacy efforts to uplift equitable health access and economic relief for communities not captured in the safety net because of immigration status. Support for Spanish and Asian language media companies to get timely, accurate and trusted information in key geographic areas with high numbers of undocumented immigrants.

$50,000 – Black Communities: Rapid response funds for Black-led organizations serving Black communities to ensure access to social, health and economic relief.

Communities of color, low-wage workers, immigrants, incarcerated and detained populations are at disproportionate risk of being affected both by the coronavirus and the response to its spread. CCF believes everyone is only as safe as those members of the community who are most at risk. This requires working together to support marginalized communities and individuals. Since opening the fund on March 13th, CCF has received generous commitments from CCF’s donors and board, business and philanthropic leaders and community members to support those acutely impacted by COVID-19. For more information on how to give visit: https://www.calfund.org/covid-19/

