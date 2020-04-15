Net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit as at end of March 2020 amounted to 1.3452 EUR per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV increased by +0.88%. The NAV was affected positively by the operating performance of properties and cash flow hedge movement during the month. EPRA NAV as at the end of March 2020 reached 1.4349 EUR per unit, corresponding an increase of +0.67% over the last month.

The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 1,021 thousand in March 2020. At the end of Q1 2020, the Fund had a sufficient amount of cash and cash equivalents (EUR 9,384 thousand) to cover its liquidity needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More information will be provided in the Q1 2020 quarterly report.

Additional information:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm, www.baltichorizon.com