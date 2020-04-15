New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797755/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Polyurethane will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$43.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyurethane will reach a market size of US$39.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$345.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

BASF Corporation

Covestro AG

DowDupont Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Sika AG

Toray Industries, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Acoustic Materials: Prelude

Global Automotive Acoustic Material Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Acoustic Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need to Improve Comfort and Safety and Enhance Acoustic

Efficiency of Vehicles Drives Demand for Automotive Acoustic

Materials

Acoustic Materials Focus on Improving Interior Vibro-acoustic

Environment and Controlling Exterior Environmental Noise

Emissions

Automotive HVAC Noise Reduction: An Opportunity for Acoustic

Materials Market

Acoustic Textiles in Automotive and Transportation Sector

With BEVs Market Set for Rapid Growth, Unique NVH Concerns of

Electric Powertrains Present Opportunities for Acoustic

Materials

Global Light Duty Vehicles Market: Sales in Million Vehicles

for ICE, BEV and PHEV Types for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030,

2035 and 2040

Light Vehicles Market in North America - Breakdown of Sales in

Thousands by Power Type for the Years 2015 through 2025

Composite Materials for Reducing Noise in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Autoneum?s Hybrid-Acoustics ECO+ Designed to Improve Acoustics

for EVs

Polyurethane Foam: Reducing Ambient Noise in Automobiles

Glass-Fiber Reinforced Materials Find Use for Sound Absorbing

Properties in Auto Industry

Vehicle Aeroacoustic Performance: Vital for Customer Perception

and Improvement in Safety and Comfort

Reducing Tire Cavity Noise Resonance in Automobile Wheels

Insulating Spray Foam and Paint Sealers: Among the Materials

Used to Reduce Noise in Economy Cars

Acoustic Metamaterials: Significant Role in Controlling Noise

in Automobiles

Acoustic Glass Optimizes Sound Levels in Cars

EU Mandates Use of Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) in EVs

and HEVs

Government Regulations on Reducing Noise Levels in Vehicles

Boosts Demand for Acoustic Materials

EUROPE

USA

Product Overview

Acoustic Materials

Acoustic Materials in Automotive Industry





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polyurethane (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polyurethane (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polyurethane (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Polypropylene (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Polypropylene (Material Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Polypropylene (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: ABS (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: ABS (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: ABS (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fiberglass (Material Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fiberglass (Material Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fiberglass (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Material Types (Material Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Interior (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Interior (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Interior (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Trunk Panel (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Trunk Panel (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Trunk Panel (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in the United

States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material Type:

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Automotive Acoustic Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Canada:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Shares

in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Patterns in

Japan in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Acoustic Materials in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Acoustic Materials Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Automotive Acoustic Materials in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Potential in

Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Europe :

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: European Automotive Acoustic Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Automotive Acoustic Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Automotive Acoustic Materials Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: French Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Shift by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Acoustic Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: German Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Germany:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: German Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Acoustic Materials Market in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Automotive Acoustic Materials in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Patterns in the

United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Acoustic Materials in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 86: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Spain:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Shares

in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Automotive Acoustic Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Potential in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Rest of Europe Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Rest of

Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Acoustic Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Automotive Acoustic Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Shift by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Acoustic Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 113: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Australia:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Distribution by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 119: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in India:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Shares

in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Indian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 122: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 127: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Patterns in

Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Acoustic Materials in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type:

2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Automotive Acoustic

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Potential in

Argentina in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Argentinean Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Argentina:

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Acoustic Materials

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Automotive Acoustic Materials Recent Past, Current &

Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Shift by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Acoustic Materials Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Mexican Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 158: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Mexico:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 164: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Acoustic Materials

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 173: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in the Middle

East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:

2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Patterns in

Iran in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

in Percentages by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Acoustic Materials in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Automotive Acoustic Materials Demand Potential in

Israel in US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Israeli Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Israel:

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Acoustic Materials Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type:

2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Acoustic

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Acoustic Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Acoustic Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type:

2009-2017

Table 198: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Acoustic Materials

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Rest of Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Material Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market Share Distribution by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 205: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Acoustic Materials

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market in Africa in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: African Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Automotive Acoustic Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Automotive Acoustic Materials Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



3M COMPANY

ADLER PELZER HOLDING GMBH

AUTONEUM HOLDING

BASF SE

BASF CORPORATION

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA

COVESTRO AG

DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC.

DOWDUPONT

FIBERTEX NONWOVENS A/S

FOAMPARTNER GROUP

FREUDENBERG SE

HENKEL AG & CO., KGAA

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

L&L PRODUCTS

LEAR CORPORATION

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO.

PRITEX

ROUSH ENTERPRISE

SIKA AG

SUMITOMO RIKO

TORAY INDUSTRIES

UFP TECHNOLOGIES

EASY NOISE CONTROL B.V.

SHANGHAI AUTOMOTIVE CARPET GENERAL FACTORY CO., LTD.

SOUNDPROOF COW

TECMAN SPECIALITY MATERIALS LTD.

ACOUSTIC & INSULATION TECHNIQUES, S.L.

ALFA ACOUSTICS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

