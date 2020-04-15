TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) (“Dream”) and Dream Office REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office”) today announced that senior management of Dream and Dream Office will host a virtual conference call for investors on April 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm (EDT) to discuss Dream and Dream Office’s response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, to provide a business update and answer questions via live Q&A chat. Sam Damiani of TD Securities Inc. will act as moderator. To register for the event, go to Dream’s website at www.dream.ca or Dream Office REIT’s website at www.dreamofficereit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section and enter your registration details and a Webex log-in link will be emailed to you. A taped replay of the virtual conference call will be available for 90 days.



About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $9 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada for immediate sale. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. A comprehensive overview of our holdings is included in the "Summary of Dream's Assets & Holdings" section of our MD&A.

About Dream Office REIT

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca .

Dream Unlimited Corp.

Michael Cooper Kimberly Lefever Chief Responsible Officer Director, Investor Relations (416) 365-5145 (416) 365-6339 mcooper@dream.ca klefever@dream.ca

