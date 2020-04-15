CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. (the "Corporation") (DVG: TSX-V) announces that it has elected to satisfy the outstanding interest obligations on its debentures for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020 (the "Interest Obligations") by the delivery of approximately 23,862,476 common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares"), at a deemed price of $0.025 per Common Share on or about April 30, 2020.



The transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and any other required regulatory approvals and is pursuant to the Corporation's right to satisfy its interest obligations owed on the debentures. Of the Common Shares issued to satisfy the Interest Obligations, approximately 5,714,544 Common Shares (subject to rounding) will be issued to Directors and/or Officers of the Corporation. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Interest Obligations are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the TSXV requirements.

ABOUT DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. provides an array of Artificial Lift products and services that are used in the oil and gas industry. Products include Electromagnetic Pumps, Electric Submersible Pumps, and Electric Submersible Progressing Cavity Pumps.

