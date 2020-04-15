New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Disposable Masks market is forecast to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector is projected to witness a surging growth during the forecast period, which would be particularly observable during the first three quarters of 2020. The increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety in hazardous industries and increasing pollution are some of the long-term factors that would continuously support the growth of the sector. Awareness about individual health that results in increasing demand for disposable masks for personal use is one of the immediate impact of COVID-19 on the industry.
The COVID-19 Impact: The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in increasing the relevance of disposable masks like never before. The absence of prominent links of transmission, transmission from asymptomatic infected people along with non-specific symptoms at the early stages of coronavirus infection has resulted in expanding the arena of its application from healthcare workers, patients to everyone in the community to prevent community transmission of coronavirus. The guidelines provided by major healthcare agencies like WHO is boosting the growth of the sector.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2919
As an instance, under the Advice on the use of masks in the community, during home care, and in health care settings in the context of COVID-19 provided by WHO under its interim guidance on 19th March 2020, it has been specified that health care workers should use a medical mask when coming in proximity of the confirmed or suspected patient. It further emphasizes on the use of N95 masks when performing aerosol-generating procedures. Thus, the formulation of such guidelines by healthcare agencies increases the awareness and demand for disposable masks. In regards to region, the expanding healthcare sector and increasing geriatric population who are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases and getting affected to different infections contribute to the market share held by Europe. The high rate of COVID-19 infection in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in this region, with 361,457 cases by March 30, 2020.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2919
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Disposable Masks market according to Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Derivative Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/disposable-masks-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: