New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abrasion Resistant Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797751/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$111.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings will reach a market size of US$152.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$880.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797751/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Abrasion Resistant Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Introduction
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Use of Abrasion - Resistant Ceramic Coatings in
Industrial Applications
PVD and PACVD Coatings Gain Traction in the Aerospace Industry
Growing Role of Coatings in Aerospace Industry
Resurgence in Oil and Gas Activity Spurs Demand for Abrasion
Resistant Coatings
Rise in Demand for Abrasion Resistant Coatings in Automotive
Sector
E&P Investment in Oil and gas Industry : 2015-2019
Global Drilling Activity by Region: 2018
Number of Offshore Projects Approved by Type: 2015-2018
Abrasion Resistant Coatings Find Increasing Application in the
Construction and Infrastructure Industry to Minimize Repair
and Maintenance Costs
Annual Growth Estimates for Global Construction Industry:
2009-2019
Annual Growth Estimates for Global Residential Construction
Industry in Select Markets : 2017-2019
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table: Global Drilling Activity, Offshore VS Onshore: 2012-2018
Table 1: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Metal/ Ceramic Based Coatings (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Polymer Based Coatings (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Polymer Based Coatings (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Polymer Based Coatings (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Oil & Gas (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Oil & Gas (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Marine (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Marine (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Marine (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Power Generation (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Power Generation (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Power Generation (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Infrastructure (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Infrastructure (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Infrastructure (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Transport (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Transport (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Transport (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Abrasion Resistant Coatings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 40: Canadian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 41: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Abrasion Resistant Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasion
Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Abrasion Resistant Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 59: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Abrasion Resistant Coatings in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Abrasion Resistant
Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Abrasion Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Spanish Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 92: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns
in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 104: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 107: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific
by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 124: Indian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 125: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Abrasion Resistant
Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Abrasion Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Abrasion Resistant
Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Abrasion Resistant Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 167: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown
in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Abrasion Resistant Coatings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasion
Resistant Coatings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 188: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Abrasion Resistant Coatings Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Abrasion Resistant Coatings
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 202: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 204: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Abrasion Resistant Coatings
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Abrasion Resistant Coatings Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Abrasion Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown
in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
A.W. CHESTERTON COMPANY
AKZO NOBEL NV
APV ENGINEERED COATINGS
AREMCO PRODUCTS, INC.
ARKEMA GROUP
ASB INDUSTRIES, INC.
AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS
BASF SE
CARBOLINE COMPANY
CHEMBOND CHEMICALS
CHEMMASTERS
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
DYMAX CORPORATION
ECOLOGICAL COATINGS, LLC
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
GEMITE GROUP
HEMPEL A/S
HENKEL ADHESIVE TECHNOLOGIES
JOTUN AS
JØTUL AS
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS
KEYLAND POLYMER
MASTER BOND
METAL CONTAINER CORPORATION
MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE MATERIALS, INC.
NEI CORPORATION
NILIMA NANOTECHNOLOGIES
OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG
PERFORMANCE COATINGS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES
PIONEER METAL FINISHING
PPG INDUSTRIES
PRAXAIR S.T. TECHNOLOGY
PRAXAIR SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES
ROYAL DSM NV
SAN CERA COAT INDUSTRIES PVT.
SATYEN POLYMERS PVT. LTD.
SDC TECHNOLOGIES
SIKA AG
SK FORMULATIONS INDIA PVT.
SPECIALTY PRODUCTS
STAHL HOLDINGS BV
SUN COATING COMPANY
SUPERIOR EPOXIES & COATINGS
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
TNEMEC
WARREN PAINT & COLOR CO.
WATSON COATINGS
DAICH COATINGS CORPORATION
DENSO NORTH AMERICA, INC.
DIAMONDSTONE, LLC
DURA COAT PRODUCTS, INC.
DUR-A-FLEX, INC.
ELTECH CERAMICS
EVANS COATINGS, LLC
EVERLUBE PRODUCTS
HARDIDE COATINGS LTD.
IBC COATING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
IMPREGLON UK LTD.
KONKAN TECHNICAL SUPPLIES COMPANY (K-TECH)
METALLIC BONDS LTD.
NEOCRETE TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.
NIC INDUSTRIES, INC.
POLYSPEC LP
PPG HIGH PERFORMANCE COATINGS
PRO COAT SPECIALITIES PVT. LTD.
RACINE FLAME SPRAY, INC.
RUST BULLET, LLC
SAARA POLYCOATS PVT. LTD.
SPECIALITY POLYMERS & SERVICES, INC.
TECHCOAT CONTRACTORS, INC.
ACREE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
ADVANCE PAINTS PVT. LTD.
ADVANCED INDUSTRIAL COATINGS
ALCAT COATINGS
ALWAYS DRY INDIA PVT. LTD.
CLEARCHOICE, INC. (SDC)
COATING DESIGN GROUP, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797751/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: