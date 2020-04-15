RALEIGH, N.C. , April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feeding the Carolinas, North Carolina’s statewide network of food banks, has received a total of $2 million in donations from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation. The $1 million donation from each entity will help the food banks secure the supplies they need to provide food to those facing hunger in communities across the state. These are the first of multiple donations anticipated from the joint commitment of $10 million ($5 million from each entity) to assist non-profit organizations in relief and recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Feeding the Carolinas is an incredible organization and we are honored to continue our partnership to help ensure North Carolinians and their families have access to supplies of healthy food,” comments Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “Many North Carolinians are now struggling with food insecurity because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Increased economic pressures caused by loss of jobs and by school and business closings have produced a heightened reliance on food banks. With donations from the Credit Union, the SECU Foundation, and other foundations and businesses, our food banks will be better positioned to help sustain our fellow citizens.”

“We are thankful for the leadership and this incredible financial gift by both State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation,” says Mike Darrow, Executive Director of Feeding the Carolinas. “They recognize how critical it is to supply nutritious food to families and seniors during this unprecedented time. Our member food banks are on the frontline addressing hunger for our friends and neighbors in need. SECU has always been and continues to be a strong partner in our work to eliminate food insecurity and feed our fellow North Carolinians in time of need.”

Bob Brinson, Chair of the SECU Board, adds, “Feeding the Carolinas’ food banks are positioned in strategic locations across the state with staff and volunteers ready to battle the fight against hunger year-round, despite any crisis at hand. These donations are just one way we can reach out and give a helping hand. We’re thankful for the great work of Feeding the Carolinas and extremely proud to partner with them once again.

