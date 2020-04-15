BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced John Scheatzle has resigned as president of NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business. Scheatzle joined NobelClad in November 2016.



DMC CEO Kevin Longe said, “I want to thank John for his leadership during the past three years, and wish him success as he pursues a new career opportunity.”

Longe added, “The NobelClad business is very well positioned for the future. Its talented leadership team has established an efficient global operating structure and a compelling growth strategy. In addition, its commercial team has been pursuing a range of new-business opportunities that are materializing. First quarter 2020 bookings of $29 million were the second strongest in the past five years, and order backlog at the end of the quarter was $41 million, up from $32 million at the end of the prior quarter.”

