Today, Senators Warren and Smith announced a $50 billion-dollar plan to save child care in America. Dr. Lynette Fraga, Ph.D., Executive Director of Child Care Aware of America- the leading voice for child care - released the following statement:

“Child care is essential and the system needs support. We are grateful to Senators Warren and Smith for amplifying the stories and challenges we’re seeing and hearing in communities across the country. Their plan identifies key principles for child care relief – support for emergency and essential workers, support for providers and educators, and investment in the future of the system. All of these are critical elements, and without robust, dedicated funding toward these principles, the system will suffer even more than it already is. As federal and state governments deliberate when and how to re-open the country, we must address the needs of our parents, children and child care workers as prerequisites to re-igniting our economy.”

