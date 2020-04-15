NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after the close of the market. David M. Gandossi, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:



North America: (888) 241-0326

International: (647) 427-3411

Conference ID: 5869249

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qrp3w7ec

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days through a link on the Company's home page at http://www.mercerint.com , or by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering Conference ID 5869249.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at dnavarria@mercerint.com or (604) 639-4602.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of NBSK pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber.

APPROVED BY:



David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA

President & CEO

604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA

Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary

604-684-1099