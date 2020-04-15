New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Animation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797740/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, 3D Modeling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$606.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$496.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 3D Modeling will reach a market size of US$469.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

AutoDesSys, Inc.

Corel Corporation

MAXON Computer GmbH

NewTek, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Pixologic, Inc.

SideFX

The Foundry Visionmongers Ltd.

Toon Boom Animation, Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



3D Animation: Growing Adoption in Entertainment and Gaming

Applications Boosts Market Prospects

3D Animation’s Ability to Provide Greater Detail, Better

Movements and Superior Visual Effects Drives Adoption

Competition

3D Animation Software Vendors in Various End-Use Sectors

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Animation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



3D Animation Software Market: Entertainment and Gaming Sectors

Fuel Growth

3D Animation Software in Production and Logistics Sectors

Growing Popularity of High-Quality Animation Films Fuels Growth

in 3D Animation Market

Table: Rising Popularity of Digital Animation Films: Percentage

of Tickets Sold for Digital Animation Films in the US for the

Period 2010-2016

Steady Technological Improvements Aid Creation of Quality

Animation Films, Presenting Opportunities for 3D Animation

Market

A Glance at Popular 3D Animation Films

With 3D Animation Ruling the Gaming World, Strong Growth

Outlook for 3D Animation in Gaming Sector

Comparing 3D Animation in Games with 3D Animation in Films

3D Animation Gains Prominence for Creation of VR Content

3D Animation and VR Facilitate Improvement in Planning of

Foundries

Increasing Use of 3D Animation in Product Design and Modeling

3D Animation Emerges as a Vital Marketing and Advertising Tool

for Businesses

Rising Application of 3D Animation in Construction Industry

Architecture Industry Benefits Immensely from the Use of 3D

Animation

eLearning Industry Leverages 3D Animation Technology for

Improving Learning Process

3D Animation Revolutionizes Healthcare Industry

3D Animation Improves Visibility and Communication for

Healthcare Marketing

Growing Role of 3D Animation in Medical Education

Outsourcing of 3D Animation Productions to Low-Cost

Destinations: Strategy of Production Houses to Cut Costs

Reasons to Outsource 3D Animation Processes

India Emerges as a Lucrative Outsourcing Destination for

Animation Services

Bangladesh: Another Emerging Market for Animation Outsourcing

Product Overview

An Introduction to 3D Animation

Process of 3D Animation

3D Animation Techniques

Basic Concepts of 3D Animation

Types of 3D Animation

3D Animation Software

Applications of 3D Animation





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

