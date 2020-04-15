New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Animation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797740/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, 3D Modeling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$606.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$496.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, 3D Modeling will reach a market size of US$469.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3D Animation: Growing Adoption in Entertainment and Gaming
Applications Boosts Market Prospects
3D Animation’s Ability to Provide Greater Detail, Better
Movements and Superior Visual Effects Drives Adoption
Competition
3D Animation Software Vendors in Various End-Use Sectors
Media & Entertainment
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Education
Global Competitor Market Shares
3D Animation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3D Animation Software Market: Entertainment and Gaming Sectors
Fuel Growth
3D Animation Software in Production and Logistics Sectors
Growing Popularity of High-Quality Animation Films Fuels Growth
in 3D Animation Market
Table: Rising Popularity of Digital Animation Films: Percentage
of Tickets Sold for Digital Animation Films in the US for the
Period 2010-2016
Steady Technological Improvements Aid Creation of Quality
Animation Films, Presenting Opportunities for 3D Animation
Market
A Glance at Popular 3D Animation Films
With 3D Animation Ruling the Gaming World, Strong Growth
Outlook for 3D Animation in Gaming Sector
Comparing 3D Animation in Games with 3D Animation in Films
3D Animation Gains Prominence for Creation of VR Content
3D Animation and VR Facilitate Improvement in Planning of
Foundries
Increasing Use of 3D Animation in Product Design and Modeling
3D Animation Emerges as a Vital Marketing and Advertising Tool
for Businesses
Rising Application of 3D Animation in Construction Industry
Architecture Industry Benefits Immensely from the Use of 3D
Animation
eLearning Industry Leverages 3D Animation Technology for
Improving Learning Process
3D Animation Revolutionizes Healthcare Industry
3D Animation Improves Visibility and Communication for
Healthcare Marketing
Growing Role of 3D Animation in Medical Education
Outsourcing of 3D Animation Productions to Low-Cost
Destinations: Strategy of Production Houses to Cut Costs
Reasons to Outsource 3D Animation Processes
India Emerges as a Lucrative Outsourcing Destination for
Animation Services
Bangladesh: Another Emerging Market for Animation Outsourcing
Product Overview
An Introduction to 3D Animation
Process of 3D Animation
3D Animation Techniques
Basic Concepts of 3D Animation
Types of 3D Animation
3D Animation Software
Applications of 3D Animation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
