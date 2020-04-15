CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“GTI” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Form 10-K has also been filed on Canada’s System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”). The Form 10-K is available on the Investor Relations section of GTI’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com , the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at www.sedar.com . GTI began reporting with the SEC as a U.S. domestic issuer in February 2020.

Under Canadian securities laws applicable to the Company’s transition from International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), the Company’s continuous disclosure obligations also require it to file on SEDAR unaudited, unreviewed interim financial statements for the first three quarters of 2019 in U.S. GAAP. The financial statements in IFRS for these interim periods were previously filed on SEDAR. The Company also announces that it is relying on the exemption provided in BCI 51-515 (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian Securities Regulators) to delay the filing of the following interim financial statements in U.S. GAAP (collectively the “Documents”):

Unaudited, unreviewed, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 in U.S. GAAP;



Unaudited, unreviewed, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 in U.S. GAAP; and



Unaudited, unreviewed, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 in U.S. GAAP.

Members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company expects to file the Documents within the available 45 day extension period. An update on all material business developments of the Company can be found in the Form 10-K available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

