New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052144/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, Commercial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$70.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commercial will reach a market size of US$123.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$661.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Airbus Americas, Inc.

Boeing Company, The

Cobham PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Embraer SA

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Flight Data Services Ltd.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

General Electric Company

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Inmarsat PLC

Iridium Communications, Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Meggitt PLC

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Safran

SITA

SKYTRAC Systems Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052144/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM): An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for AHM Market

Prevailing Scenario in the World Aerospace Industry Enhances

Prospects for AHM Solutions

Ongoing Expansion in Commercial Airline Fleet Size Points

Towards Strong Demand

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Instigates the Need for New

Aircraft

Progressive Momentum in Business Jet Segment Amplifies

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Military Aircraft Amid Mounting Geopolitical

Risks and Increasing Global Military Spending Bodes Well

Surging Orders for Sophisticated Fighter Aircraft and UAVs

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aircraft Health Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Critical Importance of Flight Data Monitoring in Proactive

Hazard Identification: Primary Market Driver for AHM Solutions

Rising Emphasis on Engine Condition Monitoring (ECM) Creates

Ample Room for Wider Uptake of AHM

Advanced Software Solutions Simplify ECM Process

Digital Twinning Seeks Role in ECM

Technology Improvements & Product Innovations Spearhead Market

Expansion: A Review of Select Aircraft Health Monitoring Tools

Unveiled in the Recent Past

Airbus Introduces Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) for Real-Time

Management of Aircraft Events and Troubleshooting

Embraer Unveils IKON Predictive Maintenance System

GE Aviation Launches Aviation Asset Performance Management

(APM) Platform

Lufthansa Technik Announces SafeDrone UAS HCM Platform

Honeywell Unveils Self-Diagnosing Integral Health Monitoring

(IHM) Proximity Sensors

Pratt & Whitney Readies FAST? Solution for Aerial Application

Operations

UTC Rolls Out Pulse Health Monitoring System (HMS) for Real-

Time Evaluation of Aircraft Condition

Data Analytics & IoT to Alter Dynamics in the AHM Ecosystem

GE Aviation Deploys IoT System for Effective AHM

Progressive Trend in Avionics Sector Creates Parallel Momentum

for AHM

Advancements in Aerospace Sensor Technologies Widen Scope &

Span of AHM

Utility of Wireless Sensors Utterly Visible in AHM Applications

AHM Services: A Niche Segment within the MRO Landscape

Current MRO Market Trends Strongly Favor Expansion in AHM

Services Domain

Evolving Role of Predictive Maintenance Augments Growth Prospects

Artificial Intelligence Set to Add Teeth to Predictive

Maintenance Strategies

Need to Resolve Concerns over Legal and Privacy Issues in

Predictive MRO

Aircraft OEMs Identify Potential Opportunities in AHM Services

Vertical

OEMs Leverage Modern Tech Concepts to Sharpen their AHM Service

Capabilities

Boeing & Airbus Compete in AHM Sector as well

Boeing AHS Platform

Airbus AHS Platform (AiRTHM)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aircraft Health Monitoring Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aircraft Health Monitoring Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commercial (Aircraft Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commercial (Aircraft Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Commercial (Aircraft Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Business (Aircraft Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Business (Aircraft Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Business (Aircraft Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Rotary (Aircraft Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Rotary (Aircraft Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Rotary (Aircraft Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Military (Aircraft Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Military (Aircraft Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Military (Aircraft Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hardware (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Hardware (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Hardware (Solution) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Software (Solution) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Software (Solution) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Software (Solution) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Services (Solution) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Services (Solution) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Services (Solution) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the United

States by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the United

States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Review by Aircraft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Aircraft Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Aircraft Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Aircraft Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by Aircraft

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Europe in US$

Million by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 56: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Europe in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in France by

Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in France by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Aircraft Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by Aircraft

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Aircraft Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Review by Aircraft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Russia by

Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Russia by

Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type:

2018-2025

Table 95: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 98: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by

Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Review by Aircraft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Review by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 126: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Health

Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Aircraft Health

Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Aircraft Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by

Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type:

2018-2025

Table 143: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 146: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Brazil by

Aircraft Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Brazil by

Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Aircraft

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of Latin

America by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of Latin

America by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market by Aircraft Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic

Market by Solution in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Aircraft Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Aircraft Health Monitoring:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Israel in US$

Million by Aircraft Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 185: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Israel in US$

Million by Solution: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Aircraft Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by

Aircraft Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Aircraft Health Monitoring Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Aircraft Health Monitoring Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Health Monitoring

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type:

2009-2017

Table 195: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Aircraft Health Monitoring

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 198: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Aircraft Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Aircraft Type:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Solution: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Aircraft Health Monitoring

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Aircraft Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Africa by

Aircraft Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Aircraft Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Aircraft Health Monitoring Market in Africa by

Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



AIR FRANCE-KLM

AIRBUS AMERICAS

BOEING COMPANY

COBHAM PLC

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

EMBRAER SA

ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

FLYHT AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS

FLIGHT DATA SERVICES

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GOGO

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

INMARSAT PLC

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS

L3 TECHNOLOGIES

LUFTHANSA TECHNIK AG

MEGGITT PLC

PANASONIC AVIONICS CORPORATION

SITA

SKYTRAC SYSTEMS LTD.

SAFRAN

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

ACELLENT TECHNOLOGY, INC.

AIRBUS GROUP SAS

ASTRONICS CORPORATION

BAE SYSTEMS, INC.

BOMBARDIER

CFM INTERNATIONAL

GE AVIATION

GKN AEROSPACE SERVICES LTD.

GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORPORATION

L3 COMMERCIAL AVIATION

LEONARDO SPA

MEGGITT SENSING SYSTEMS

MOOG, INC.

MTU AERO ENGINES AG

ROCKWELL COLLINS

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

SAFRAN LANDING SYSTEMS

NORDAM GROUP, INC.

TRIUMPH GROUP

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS

VENTURA AEROSPACE

EXSYN AVIATION SOLUTIONS

RSL ELECTRONICS LTD.

SABENA AEROSPACE

ADVANCED FLIGHT SYSTEMS

BENZ AIRBORNE SYSTEMS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001