Vancouver, BC., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sprott Shaw College (“Sprott Shaw”) announces that it will join the fight against COVID-19. Sprott Shaw will donate approximately 5,000 pieces of medical supplies to the healthcare sector in Metro Vancouver. Also, Sprott Shaw has organized qualified staff, healthcare faculty members and student volunteers in fighting the frontline battles at hospitals, senior care homes, and other community centres. Collectively, Sprott Shaw has donated gloves, surgical and N95 masks, alcohol swabs, face shields, and other protective medical supplies that hospitals such as the Vancouver General Hospital and the Royal Inland Hospital may urgently need.



“It is humbling to realize the role we play and the gift our sector has given us. It is even more humbling and important to understand the responsibility that comes with it,” commented Victor Tesan, President of Sprott Shaw College, and President of Education Services and Chief Operating Officer of CIBT Education Group Inc. “We are committed to supporting our staff, students and the communities now more than ever.”

“In the Metro Vancouver area, we have Health Care Assistant students and instructors who are completing and leading clinical experiences in long-term care settings, hospitals, and senior homes,” continued Victor Tesan. “Several of our staff members have also returned to work at their respective sites at the Vancouver General Hospital, Richmond General Hospital, St. Michael’s Hospital, and St. Paul’s Hospital. Also, our entire Level 4 Practical Nursing Access cohort has decided to take leave from their program and work at the respective healthcare facilities within their community."

“In Penticton, our campus director visited Nk’mip Resource Center (Oliver Indian Band) and spent time ensuring masks fit staff who perform the community nursing duties to ensure that they are fully protected,” said Victor Tesan. “Our practicum instructors suspended their instructor duties to risk themselves at the frontline by working full-time screening patients for COVID-19 testing at the Victoria General Hospital.”

“As an educational institution and a responsible corporate citizen, we support our healthcare workers at the frontline and our community at large. We are also recognizing the #SprottShawHeroes who are risking their lives for us and changing the world one day at a time. Learn more about the heroes here: https://www.facebook.com/sprottshaw ."

Toby Chu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group Inc., commented, “I am grateful for the unselfish acts and the compassionate spirit of our college staff, our instructors and our student volunteers. CIBT will do whatever is necessary to support them, and to fight this pandemic outbreak hand-in-hand with our healthcare workers and our community leaders.”

