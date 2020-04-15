OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced plans to report its first-quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, May 5, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and operations report for the first-quarter 2020 results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com .



On Wednesday, May 6, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Central Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com . A replay will be available on the website following the call.

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com .

