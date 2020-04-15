MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: MWI.UN) Maplewood International Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”), announced today that, effective at the opening of trading on April 16, 2020, the REIT’s listing will transfer from Tier 2 of the TSXV to the NEX trading board of the TSXV and the REIT’s units will resume trading on the NEX. The trading symbol for the REIT will change from MWI.UN to MWI.H. There is no change in the REIT’s name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of its capital.



Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, global and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest rate and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the Canadian economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate, and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the REIT’s profile.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact: