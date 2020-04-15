This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to a private placement (the “Financing”) of DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (the “Company”), which closed on August 20, 2019, Mr. Riccardo (“Mr. Segat”) subscribed for and purchased 6,500,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of the Company at an aggregate subscription price of CAD$650,000, or CAD$$0.10 per Common Share (the “Financing”).



As a result of the closing of the Financing, Mr. Segat acquired 6,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the closing of the Financing, Mr. Segat did not hold any securities of the Company.

The securities referred to above were acquired for investment purposes and Mr. Segat and/or one or more of his affiliates may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his or its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the Company whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

Mr. Segat and the Company entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire the Common Shares issued pursuant to the closing of the Financing. The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants, closing conditions and indemnification provisions for a transaction of a similar size and nature.

The Company is located at 33 Bloor Street East, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3H1. Mr. Segat is located at 5 Merchant Square, London, W2 1AY, United Kingdom. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Mr. Segat (+44 7553 814846) or on the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the Financing and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.