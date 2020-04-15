CALGARY, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its first quarter 2020 results before markets open on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
|To listen live:
|To listen to a recording (after 9 a.m. MT on April 29)
|Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-5340
|Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 4233
Duration: Available until May 29, 2020
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Following the call, the Company will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at 10:30 a.m. (Mountain Time) via a live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/289642000
Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to participate in, and vote at, the meeting. Guests may log in to the meeting to listen, but will not be able to vote or ask questions.
Additional information about the meeting, including details on how to vote and participate, is available on the Company’s website at https://www.huskyenergy.com/investors/annual-and-special-meeting.asp
The webcasts of the conference call and the meeting will be available for approximately 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com under Investor Relations.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,
External Communications & Issues Management
403-298-7088
Husky Energy Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
