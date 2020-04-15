Selbyville, Delaware, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the global antimicrobial coatings market size was valued at $3.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of more than $6.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the major investment pockets, market size & estimations, drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, as well as wavering market trends.

The overall antimicrobial coatings market is rapidly escalating across the globe owing to increasingly shifting preferences and growing awareness towards the overall wellbeing of individuals and reducing infections. Growing utilization throughout the healthcare industry, coupled with a rising investment towards the reduction of the global COVID-19 spread, should further boost the adoption of antimicrobial coatings.

Several industry players are actively sourcing locally sourced raw materials and are also experimenting with various ferrous metals in attempts to further diversify the product portfolio and elevate antimicrobial coating industry demand. Significant investments in marketing and R&D to capitalize on the emerging air purifier, as well as air conditioning market trends, are likely to foster the antimicrobial coatings market share.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/726

Based on the product, the antimicrobial powder coatings segment, especially the silver antimicrobial coatings segment is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR of more than 10% owing to increasing disposable income levels and improving living standards. These antimicrobial coatings are extensively used across hospitals to lower contamination risk from a wide array of pathogens.

Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards the utilization of numerous high-quality products coupled with rising investment to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus is expected to foster the global antimicrobial coatings market outlook over the projected timeframe.

Numerous manufacturers are actively engaged in the development of several innovative, targeted solutions in attempts to obtain brand recognition inside a market landscape and expanding consumer base. Growing R&D investment and marketing initiatives to bring in business growth from the young generation is expected to impel the product demand.

Key reasons for antimicrobial coatings market growth:

Growing global demand to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Increasing adoption for high-quality anti-microbial textiles.

Rising adoption across the APAC.

The Asia Pacific antimicrobial coatings market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of $1.6 billion by 2026 owing to rising pollution, widespread industrialization, and increasing frequency of respiratory illnesses. Antimicrobial membranes improve the performance and efficiency of air filtration equipment, boosting their permeability while also offering the comfort that makes them well-suited for the indoor air quality.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report: https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/726

Leading market players that have been analyzed in the antimicrobial coatings industry research report includes BASF, DuPont, Lonza and Troy Corporation, Nippon Paints, and Sherwin – Williams. These companies are actively engaged in the diversification of the segment and are also introducing several industry-wide targeted, high-performance solutions, which is expected to augment overall antimicrobial coatings market size.

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com News: https://www.cuereport.com