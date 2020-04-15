New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Relay Market Research Report by Product, by Ampere, by Vehicle, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881951/?utm_source=GNW

On the basis of Product, the Automotive Relay Market is studied across High Voltage Relay, PCB Relay, Plug-in Relay, Protective Relay, Signal Relay, and Time Relay.



On the basis of Ampere, the Automotive Relay Market is studied across 16A–35A Relay, 5A–15A Relay, and >35A Relay.



On the basis of Vehicle , the Automotive Relay Market is studied across Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle.



On the basis of Application, the Automotive Relay Market is studied across ABS Control, Engine Management Module, Lamps or Lights, Locking System, Power Window, and Sunroof.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



On the basis of Geography, the Automotive Relay Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Automotive Relay Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Relay Market including ABB Group, American Zettler Inc., Beta Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Daesung Electric, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Fujitsu Limited, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Mouser Electronics, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nippon-Aleph, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sharp Corporation, and TE Connectivity Corporation.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Relay Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



