EDMONTON, Alberta, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today provided an update on the impact of the recent novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on its business and operations.



COVID-19 UPDATE

Alcanna’s top priority is the health and safety of our team members and our customers. Alberta, BC and Alaska have all declared liquor and cannabis retail to be essential services and the Company’s 283 stores in those markets remain open (the Company’s Nova Cannabis store on Queen Street West in Toronto is now operating on a click-and-collect format only as per Ontario rules effective April 4, 2020).

Being an essential service comes with the responsibility to be leaders in compliance of all physical distancing, hygiene and sanitization practices. Alcanna has implemented comprehensive measures in all of its stores to ensure the health and safety of its customers and team members including:

Store hours have been reduced in all regions to allow team members time to complete the enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and have additional personal time to rest and recover.

All stores are following enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols and have installed plexiglass shields at check-out tills.

Hand sanitizer is available at all stores for team members and at higher volume stores for customers.

Gloves are provided for all team members who wish to wear them, and masks for all team members have been ordered and are scheduled to be delivered to stores in the next few weeks.

Physical distancing is enforced by signage and floor markers.

Team members and customers exhibiting any symptoms are not permitted in stores.

All Alcanna team members are subject to mandatory self-isolation, travel restrictions and screening in accordance with provincial and in the case of Alaska, federal, health guidance.

The Company has implemented a COVID-19 hotline for its team members and an incident reporting protocol to identify, track and respond to potential health concerns.

On March 24, 2020 the Company instituted a $3 per hour COVID-19 pay bonus for all store level team members retroactive to March 8, 2020.

In certain high-volume, large format locations, where overcrowding could otherwise be an issue, the Company has limited occupancy at peak times and provided directional arrows and one-way aisles to guide the flow of customers.

A full list of measures taken by the Company to ensure the safety of its customers and team members can be found on the Company's website at alcanna.com/COVID-19 .

BUSINESS UPDATE

Alcanna’s liquor and cannabis stores in all regions experienced sales significantly higher than normal during the last three weeks of March. This elevated demand subsided once customers were assured by provincial and state governments that liquor and cannabis stores were being classified as essential services and would remain open.

While the Company’s operations have not been materially impacted to date, the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains fluid and there are obvious risks for all businesses associated with the pandemic - which the Company shares. The Company continues to work closely with customers, government officials, team members and business partners to respond to the ever-changing situation. To date, supply of products remains unaffected by COVID-19 as distillers, wineries, brewers and cannabis licensed producers have also been declared essential services. Despite many team members self-isolating for 10-14 days, the Company has a full complement of team members working in stores and has received over 500 applications for employment in recent weeks.

The Company is focused on protecting its balance sheet in response to this uncertainty. Inventory levels have been carefully reduced and the capital expenditure plans for 2020 as outlined in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 dated March 11, 2020 have been temporarily suspended. The timing of each project will be re-assessed in the context of the COVID-19 situation. The Company has sufficient capital and credit availability to finance operating requirements and for general corporate purposes.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Due to public health restrictions on mass gatherings and in order to protect the health and safety of Alcanna's shareholders, team members and guests, Alcanna has decided to postpone its annual and special meeting of shareholders to a later date; currently expected to be on or about June 25, 2020. Alcanna will provide notice in accordance with applicable laws, of the revised meeting date, time, location and any special procedures to be undertaken.

