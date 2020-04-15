New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Women’s Lingerie Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Material ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882143/?utm_source=GNW

The rapid change in consumer preferences toward fashionable and unique apparel products in present days is propelling the women’s lingerie market across the world.



Lingerie is a category of women’s clothing, which includes undergarments such as brassieres, sleepwear, and lightweight robes.The lingerie concept was developed during the late 19th century, with the visually appealing fashionable undergarment for women.



Rapid digitalization and increasing online platforms are facilitating people to know about the latest and trending products available in the market.Owing to this factor, shoppers associated with lingerie market are aware of the latest global fashion trends.



Moreover, the growing influence of social media is accelerating the change in consumer preferences toward fashionable apparel products such as lingerie items.As wide range of customers prefer buying products online to save their time, most of the market players display and sell their products through online platform to increase their customer base.



Branded apparel companies are focused on introducing innovative lingerie items as per the changing fashion trend and consumer demands. These factors are positively impacting the women’s lingerie market.



Based on type, the women’s lingerie market is segmented into brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear and others.Brassiere or bra held the largest market share in 2018.



There are different types of bra available in the market that are suitable for different body and breast shapes, and also to wear during different occasions.Manufacturers use various types of materials such as cotton, satin, silk, and nylon to produce brassieres that serve a variety of purposes.



Bras or brassiere can enhance the perceived shape of a woman’s breasts and restrain breast movement during activities such as exercise.It also helps in reducing and enlarging the perceived breast size and overcome breast sagging.



Swimsuits, camisoles, and backless dresses have built-in breast support coupled with supportive bra cups. Nursing bras are designed for mothers to facilitate breastfeeding. Availability of different styles of brassiere for different purposes is expected to drive the growth of women’s lingerie market.



Europe held the largest share of the global women’s lingerie market.The trend of purchasing fancy and fashionable lingerie among the female population is driving the market growth in the country.



Additionally, the demand for comfortable and functional lingerie among working females, is encouraging manufacturers to introduce a new range of fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, spandex, silk, and cotton in the lingerie production. Lingerie designers are emphasizing on creating products with luxurious materials, embroidery, attractive color combination, brighter hues, and lace which is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chantelle Group, and Hanky Panky are among the major companies operating in the global women’s lingerie market, which provide a wide range of women’s lingerie and intimate wear products. These market players focus on providing fancy and trendy women’s lingerie products with various grades and superior quality. The companies have recognized the scope of women’s lingerie products and are focused on introducing innovative products with various investment strategies. For instance, in February 2020, HanesBrands Inc. extended the product portfolio of its America’s No. 1 national bra brand Bali with the launch of One Smooth U DreamWire bra collection.

