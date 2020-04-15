Cadillac, Michigan, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR’s (NYSE: AIR) Mobility Systems division, a leading global supplier of rapid deployment equipment, has been awarded a sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract from the US Army to produce three variants of Lightweight Multipurpose Shelters (LMS). These shelters will be manufactured at AAR Mobility Systems in Cadillac, Michigan. The sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract with AAR Mobility Systems is for five years for an estimated value of $11.9 million.

This contract provides the US Army with a direct method for procuring three variants of LMS shelters for requirements to support multi-domain warfare operations. The products are designed to support Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) and other operations while being vehicle mounted.

“AAR Mobility Systems is proud to continue providing this critical capability to support the warfighter. This sole-source firm-fixed-price (FFP) contract will ensure that the US Army will be provided the best equipment possible to meet the challenges of today and for years to come,” said Lee Krantz, Senior Vice President, AAR Mobility Systems.

For more information about AAR’s Mobility Systems, click here.

# # #

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About AAR Mobility Systems

AAR Mobility Systems is a division of AAR and a leading global supplier of rapid deployment equipment, including mobile tactical shelters, pallets and expeditionary containers that enhance the military’s ability to mobilize, deploy, maneuver and sustain forces. AAR Mobility also manufactures large lightweight structural assemblies and platforms that support mission essential functions. Products are supported through a network of service centers, field service teams and strategic partners. More information can be found at www.aarmobilitysystems.com .

This press release contains certain statements relating to future results, which are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the estimated value. These forward-looking statements are based on beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions and estimates based on information currently available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated, including those factors discussed under Item 1A, entitled “Risk Factors”, included in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 and the Company’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize adversely, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described. These events and uncertainties are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many are beyond the Company’s control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. For additional information, see the comments included in AAR’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Daniela Pietsch AAR Corp 630 227 5100 editor@aarcorp.com