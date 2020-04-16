MIAMI, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For America’s essential, vulnerable, and invisible farmworkers - an estimated three million people who are on the frontlines sustaining the nation’s food supply during the Covid-19 pandemic - help is on the way.



Today, a coalition of internationally renowned music artists, celebrities, media companies, and farmworker-serving organizations announced that they will unite on Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) via livestream for the unprecedented Altísimo Live! Music and Pop Culture Festival ( www.AltisimoLive.com ). Inspired by Live Aid, the livestream benefit will aim to raise $3 million - $5 at a time - for the Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund and will include a jam-packed day of at-home, all-star performances, celebrity activations, comedy skits, and much more. The festival will also highlight stories from the laborers, as well as messages of gratitude and appreciation from notable Americans, with an overall goal of driving combined action to support the farmworkers.

Created by RetroPop Media and iHeartLatino, iHeartMedia’s Hispanic platform, and co-produced with WFHN-TV, CIEN+ , Justice for Migrant Women, Hispanics In Philanthropy (HIP), The Latinx House, INGEÑUITY, Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and PEOPLE en Español, the festival will be co-hosted by actor, producer, director, and activist Eva Longoria and iHeartLatino Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Enrique Santos. Other celebrity co-hosts throughout the livestream benefit festival will include JBalvin, Kate Del Castillo, Rosario Dawson, and Alejandro Sanz.

Among the growing roster of celebrities participating in the festival, (in alphabetical order) are A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia Allstarz; Adamari Lopez; Alejandro Fernandez Jr.; Ana Brenda Contreras; Anitta; Banda Recodo; Becky G; Bobby Pulido; Brian and Natalia Cordova Buckley; Carlos Vives; CNCO; Diane Guerrero; Edward James Olmos; Esai Morales; Fonseca; Farruko; Gente de Zona; Gloria and Emilio Estefan; Jesse & Joy; Jenny Yang; Juanes; Justin Quilles; La Energia Norteña; Larry Hernandez; Lila Downs; Luis Fonsi; Maluma; Marianna Burelli; Nicky Jam; Nicholas Gonzalez; Rosanna Arquette; Roberto Aguirre; Roberto Pulido; Sech; Stephanie Sigman; Steve Aoki; Silvestre Dangond; Tainy; Wisin y Yandel; and fashion designers Mario De la Torre, and Raul Peñaranda.

“Altísimo Live! represents a watershed but desperately needed moment of inspiring, total unity for the Latinx community that we believe will support farmworkers’ contributions and leave a lasting legacy for Latinos to build on," said Altísimo Live! co-founder Manny Ruiz, CEO of RetroPop Media and founder of Hispanicize.

“Farmworkers are deemed an essential workforce during this health crisis, yet they have consistently been denied essential rights and benefits historically and in the midst of this devastating virus,” said Mónica Ramírez, founder of Justice for Migrant Women and co-founder of The Latinx House. “From Puerto Rico to the strawberry fields of California, Altísimo Live! is helping all America recognize that farmworkers are also heroes of the pandemic while raising funds to meet some of their urgent needs.”

Even though the online benefit is free, the program will feature a call to action for viewers to give cinco this cinco, with a $5 or more donation.

“As the Spanish-language saying goes, ‘un granito de arena’ can make a difference, and in this case, $5 on Cinco de Mayo can add up to a lot,” said Enrique Santos.

Supporters and large philanthropists are urged to pledge whatever amount they can even ahead of or during the festival at the fund’s link, which is https://hipgive.org/project/farmworkers-covid-19-pandemic-relief-fund/ .

In a show of solidarity, even the high-profile global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, announced that Altísimo Live! is one of the special causes they’ve designated for donors on Cinco de Mayo this year.

Cinco De Mayo Reimagined

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to change the narrative of Cinco de Mayo through the power of an innovative livestream production that is also fun, inclusive, interactive and purpose-driven,” says actress and TV host Lizza Monet Morales, who is the creative partner for Altísimo Live! and is co-producing it through WFHN-TV, a platform she co-founded.

“As a proud immigrant-owned company we are honored to be part of this historic effort that will forever reframe how we celebrate our culture and contributions as a community,” adds Lili Gil Valletta, Co-Founder, and CEO of CIEN+, creative marketing agency for the festival and one of the founding partners.

When/How to View Altísimo Live

Altísimo Live! officially kicks off on Facebook Live , YouTube, Twitter , Periscope , and Twitch simultaneously on Tuesday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET with an interactive livestream tailgating experience that will include entertainers, comedians, chefs, social media influencers, and other surprise personalities. iHeartLatino and PEOPLE en Español will also carry parts or all of the broadcast at various times on one or more of their respective livestream and/or broadcast platforms.

At 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET the groundbreaking interactive festival transforms into a series of continuous musical performances and interactive Q&A and experiences with the artists.

Audiences at home will also have several options to get involved live on the show throughout the day with opportunities to not only win prizes, but also be featured on the show in a variety of creative ways.

Among the Latino leaders joining the festival line-up are HIP's Ana Marie Argilagos; The Latinx House’s co-founders Olga Segura and Alex Martinez Kondracke; and HHF's Antonio Tijerino, among others.

To learn more, participate and/or support Altísimo Live! visit www.altisimolive.com

The Facts Behind the Cause

As the COVID-19 pandemic expands into rural America across the United States, these communities may be among the hardest hit due to their demographics and lack of resources. Farmworkers across the United States and its territories, including Puerto Rico, earn poverty wages, work under substandard conditions and face a myriad of health and other issues due to their living and employment conditions. The onset and spread of COVID-19 presents a significant threat to farmworkers. Their work conditions make it nearly impossible for farmworkers to be able to abide by the social distancing, handwashing and other requirements that health care professionals say are necessary to prevent the transmission of the illness. Advocates across the country have sounded the alarm of the risks to the farmworker community and the safety of our entire food supply if farmworkers fall victim to this illness.

Beneficiary, Media and Partner Organizations

Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy created the Farmworkers’ Pandemic Relief Fund in order to meet some of the community’s basic needs. Money raised through this fundraising effort will be disbursed to farmworker-serving organizations around the US to help provide food, formula, diapers, emergency financial assistance for medical needs and other support during this crisis. Organizations such as the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations (FL), Dolores Huerta Foundation, East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (Multi-state), Farmworker Association of Florida (FL), The United Farm Workers Foundation (CA, WA), Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noreste (PCUN) (OR), Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) (FL), Pathstone (Multi-state), NC Fields (NC), La Cooperativa Campesina de California (CA), Proteus, Inc. (Multi-state), Student Action with Farmworkers (NC), Telamon Corporation (Multi-state), UMOS (WI, MN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (TX) have been named as recipients from this fund who will help provide farmworker community members with much-needed aid.

Additional media partners so far also include Remezcla, Latinx Newswire, Latino Rebels, Latino Loop, Viva Tu Musica, Mundial Sports Network, Latino Thought Makers, and more.

Other partners of Altísimo Live! include the Culture Marketing Council, the National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start, the National Association of Hispanic Publications, Friends of the American Latino Museum, the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), the Latino Startup Alliance, The New York International Latino Film Festival, Latinos In Media and Arts (LIMA), Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC), Support Latino Business, and Es Tiempo.

