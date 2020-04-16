New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Beauty Devices Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type ; Usage Areas ; Distribution Channel, and Geography " - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882102/?utm_source=GNW

However, undesirable side effects are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Age-related skin issues, such as pigmentation, wrinkles, creases, and acne, as well as burn scars due to accidents are extremely common among masses.According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US, affecting about 50 million Americans annually.



Approximately 85% of people between the ages of 12 and 24 experience the onset of minor acne. The costs associated with the treatment and lost productivity among those who sought medical care for acne exceeded US$ 1.2 billion, and more than 5.1 million people had sought medical treatment for acne, primarily children and young adults, in 2013.

Moreover, one in 10 people develop atopic dermatitis during their lifetime, and it affects up to 25% of children and 2–3% of adults.Furthermore, over a quarter (28%) of women under 25 even admit that they regularly worry about their signs of aging, and this number has increased to 42% for those aged 25–34 and 54% for those aged 35–44.



In addition, the poll of 2,000 women across the US, conducted by Dermstore, found that the young women have started using products to reduce the signs of aging much sooner than older women.

The global beauty device market is segmented by device type, usage area, and distribution channel.The beauty device market, by device type, is segmented into hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, and others.



The hair removal segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.The light/LED therapy and photorejuvenation devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on usage area, the market is segmented into salon, home, and spa.The salon segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the home segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the beauty device market is segmented into retail and e-commerce. The retail held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the e-commerce segment is expected to register the fastest growth.



Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are Australian College of Cosmetic Surgery, Modern Aesthetics by American Medical Spa Association, and British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

