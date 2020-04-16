On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 April 2020 purchased 841,163 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 129.37 per share.

Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 8,934,055 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act