The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp Ahto Pärl submitted his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of AS Ekspress Grupp and as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS Printall from 16th of April 2020.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with four members: Hans H. Luik, Indrek Kasela, Peeter Saks and Aleksandras Česnavičius. The new Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the member of the Audit Committee will be elected on the next ordinary board meeting. The Supervisory Board of AS Printall will also continue with four members: Hans H. Luik (Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Signe Kukin and Kaspar Hanni.



