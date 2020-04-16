New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blueberry Extracts Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Liquid, Powder, Dried, and Puree; Applications ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882106/?utm_source=GNW

The extract is known for rich nutritional profile, including high antioxidant content; beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins; and other vital nutrients.



The growing awareness regarding these nutritional benefits is leading to a rise in demand for the products made of these extracts around the globe.Mounting health-consciousness among the general population is driving the consumption of products consisting of natural ingredients.



The blueberry extract producers are diversifying the application base of these extracts to expand their customer base.



Based on form, the blueberry extracts market has been segmented into liquid, powder, dried (dehydrated), and puree.The liquid segment led the blueberry extracts market in 2018, while the market for blueberry extract powder is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.



Currently, the manufacturers prefer production of these extracts in a liquid form owing to the ease of industrial product formulation. Further, liquid form of blueberry extract is widely used in production of various foods and beverages, as well as nutraceuticals to confer taste and flavor, in addition to the nutritional benefits.



In 2018, North America dominated the blueberry extracts market.The growth of the blueberry extract market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and food & beverages industries in the US and Canada.



Blueberry extract are used as a key ingredients in cosmetic products, and the escalating awareness about the benefits of using cosmetic products incorporated with blueberry extracts is fueling the market growth in North America.



Several players operating in global blueberry extracts market are Berrico, Bio Botanica, Carrubba Inc., FutureCeuticals, Inc., HerboNutra, Life Extension, Mazza Innovation, Naturalin, Nutragreen Biotechnology, and Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd. among others.



The overall global blueberry extracts market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the blueberry extracts market.

