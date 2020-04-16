The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the fitness clubs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in it during 2020–2027.

New York, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Body Fat Measurement Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882107/?utm_source=GNW

However, high equipment cost obstructs the growth of the market.



The US health club industry is serving the health-, fitness-, and wellness-related needs of consumers. Over 71.5 million consumers turned up to the health clubs in this country in 2018, which is a record high since 1987, and the number of members totaled ~62.5 million, with a 2.6% rise from 60.9 million memberships in 2017. As per the International Health, Racquet & Sports club Association (IHRSA) data, in 2018, there were over 6 billion health club visits by the consumers. According to the IHRSA study, as a part of the Physical Activity Council (PAC), 1 out of 5 Americans (20.8%) have at least one US health club or studio membership. Since 2008, health club memberships have increased by 37.1%, whereas the total number of club members has mounted ~34%. The total number of health club visits reached 6.1 billion in 2018 from 4.3 billion in 2008. Therefore, the elevating number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers is likely to boost the demand for body fat measurement devices during the forecast period.



The global body fat measurement market has been segmented by product and end user.The market, by product, has been segmented into bioimpedance analyzers, body fat skinfold calipers, air displacement plethysmography, and dual energy X-ray absorptiometry.



The bioimpedance analyzers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register the highest CAGR in it during the forecast period.Based on end user, the body fat measurement market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and fitness centers.



The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the fitness clubs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in it during 2020–2027.



The secondary sources studied for preparing the report include Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Saudi Health Interview Survey, Salad Bars to Schools, Saudi Society of Physical Activity Council, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Childhood Obesity Prevention Programme.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882107/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001