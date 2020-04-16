CONSTI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 APRIL 2020, at 09.00 a.m.

Consti Group Plc’s name change to Consti Plc has been registered

The Annual General Meeting of Consti Group Plc held on 6 April 2020 decided to change the name of the company to Consti Plc (Consti Oyj in Finnish). The name change has been registered in the Trade Register today, 16 April 2020, and the name of the company is now Consti Plc.

The name of the company will also be changed in the book-entry system and in the stock exchange’s trading system. The trading code of the company continues to be CONSTI.

Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2019, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 315 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.

Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi