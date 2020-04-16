Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 16 April 2020 at 09:15





Ulrika Mengshoel Wedelin has been appointed member of Digitalist Group Plc’s (the “Company”) Management Team as of 15.04.2020. Ulrika Mengshoel Wedelin has acted in various positions in the Digitalist Sweden AB since 2012. At the moment she acts as Head of Operations in Digitalist Sweden AB.

